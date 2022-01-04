Charles Bonnet syndrome affects mainly the elderly and people with severe vision problems. Many of the people who suffer from it hide it from doctors and relatives for fear that they think they have lost their minds.

Imagine being in your living room lounging on the couch and watching the news on TV. At that moment there is no other person at home, but you see something. It is a strange figure, maybe a multitude of colors or even black and white. You know it is a hallucination, but you do not explain why you are seeing something that does not exist.

Many people suffer from this type of hallucinations at some point in their lives, especially those with impaired eyesight —for example, a problem with the retina or the optic nerve. And no, it is not a psychiatric disorder nor is it senile dementia. Those hallucinations have a name: Charles Bonnet syndrome.

“People with this syndrome have very real hallucinations. In them, they can see their environment under distorted proportions, painted in explosive colors and ‘inhabited’ by inanimate objects that come to life, non-existent people, animals, shapes and shadows ”, they explain from Opticalia, adding that these episodes can last from a few seconds to an hour.

These hallucinations only affect sight – since they do not affect other senses – and are usually characterized by being visualized as regular patterns, facial distortions or by the vision of multiple forms of the same image. But people who suffer from this syndrome can also have distortions, such as seeing everything smaller or larger than it really is.

The explanation for this syndrome suffered by 15% of people with severe vision problems —the number of affected is increasing, according to Opticalia—, it is in the brain itself, which activates the same processes as when dreaming or having nightmares.

The doctor Francisco Penadés, specialist of the Retina Unit of the Baviera Clinic in Valencia, has declared in El Mundo that it is a “compensation mechanism” that the brain produces in response to stop receiving visual stimuli. “It is the equivalent of the phantom limb that amputees feel,” he explains.

Fatigue, stress, but also social isolation and the low quality of social contacts can be decisive in the appearance of these hallucinations. A study published by the UK National Health Service (NHS) during the pandemic found that people with this syndrome who felt lonely they experienced an exacerbation of visual hallucinations.

To treat this syndrome, scientific evidence indicates that a treatment for visual deficit is essential. Likewise, the results of the HSN study suggest that Increasing social interactions, exercising, and reducing exposure to the news can help alleviate symptoms on CBS.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Iván Zambrano.