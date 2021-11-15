Dustin Poirier is a veteran with an extensive knockout roster and some impressive performances under his belt. However, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is confident in his abilities to win at UFC 269.

Oliveira, who is defending his lightweight gold in the Las Vegas main event on December 11, was on the MMA Fighting Trocação Franca podcast in Portuguese last week to discuss the upcoming clash. Even though he has the UFC gold, Oliveira doesn’t feel like he’s getting the respect he deserves.

And he doesn’t expect that to change after UFC 269, either.

“Someone else will show up when I win and say, ‘Oh, you have to beat this one now, you have to beat that one,'” Oliveira said. “We will keep fighting, we will keep making history, staying focused and centered. Making great fights. I wanted to fight the best, and have been. Nobody has such a gigantic winning streak as I do, nine in a row with a single decision, and they all saw it, they can’t debate it. A lot of people say that I have to beat Dustin to prove that I am the champion. I am the champion. I won the belt earlier this year and I will defend my belt now.

Even though he is the UFC lightweight champion, Oliveira knows that many see Poirier a step above. The 155-pound Brazilian doesn’t care if “everyone thinks that.”

“On December 11, we will be there to show who is the best and who is not,” Oliveira said. “There is not much to say. We will only know when we face it. I trust myself, I believe in myself. I think I have a lot more weapons than he does. Watch his last fight and watch my last fight, see what I’m good at and what he’s good at, and put it all together to see what happens. The strikers took him down too easily, and you know what happens if I take him down. You know I’m hitting hard, bro. There will be fire on the 11th. I have firepower in my hands, I have my jiu jitsu. I respect him a lot, but I want to continue being a champion, I want to keep this belt here. I don’t care what other people say or criticize ”.

Oliveira believes that part of the reason he is not getting the respect he should is because of his approach to the game. In an era of trash talk, ‘do Bronx’ chooses to keep his voice low when attacked and respond inside the cage.

“Maybe it’s not so good for the UFC that I’m too quiet, but I make up for it inside the Octagon. I’m not one of those guys who keeps talking and seeking attention. I appear inside the octagon ”.

The fact that ‘Do Bronx’ is not as expressive in promoting his fights caused Poirier to briefly consider the idea of ​​passing up a title shot a second time to face Nate Diaz in a more profitable competition. Poirier did just that before this year, when he faced Conor McGregor in a trilogy fight instead of competing for the vacant gold.

Oliveira wonders if “people don’t want to fight me out of fear, out of respect or because they prefer money? We will never know. We never know what goes through people’s heads. ” When asked what is the case with Poirier, he believes that the talent of the American Top Team was looking for money, not an easier rival.

Whatever happens inside the cage at the last pay-per-view of the year, Oliveira hopes people will keep looking for excuses to try to diminish their success. If you understand about fighting, he said, you must acknowledge his merits in sport.