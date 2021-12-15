Last Saturday at UFC 269, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira defended the title against Dustin Poirier.

In theory, the next challenger in line is Justin Gaethje. However, a brief exchange on Twitter between Oliveira and McGregor has opened the door to speculation. Charles spoke on the subject on the Trocação Franca podcast in Portuguese, noting that Conor could jump on Justin and fight for the title.

When asked if he would be willing to wait a few months to face McGregor instead of Gaethje, the Brazilian didn’t hesitate for a moment before answering.

“If in the past I had the opportunity to fight for the belt or fight Conor, everyone knows that I would have chosen the belt. That already happened, now I am the champion. The champion has a name and his name is Charles Oliveira, Charles ‘Do Bronx’. If I had a chance to fight Conor for money today, I would. The belt is mine and it is still mine. We will continue to build our legacy and make history. “

McGregor is the highest-selling PPV fighter in UFC history. His athletic merits are pretty poor, ranking 1-3 as a UFC lightweight. His only victory was more than 5 years ago. However, Charles Oliveira would be thinking about solving his economic future, more than in sports. So he has no problem openly admitting his intention.

Of course, nobody is stupid. ‘No, I’ll fight someone else because it’s for the belt, leave Conor alone.’ Who is going to do that? Just a fool. If I had a chance to fight Conor, I would definitely fight Conor. The belt is mine anyway. The division has to move and wait a bit. There is nothing more to do. We have to think about our families, our children, think about what we can do later. “

Oliveira is aware that facing McGregor would cause the annoyance of several contenders. Charles remembers experiencing something similar when he was looking to get closer to the title, so he does not worry much about the subject, and leaves everything in the hands of the UFC.

“That happened to me. I was # 7 in the rankings and I wanted to face the top contenders and they didn’t want to. The champion has a name now, we are part of the same organization and I will fight with whoever the UFC puts me in front of. If they say it’s Conor, I’ll fight him. If they say it’s Justin, I’ll fight him. “

