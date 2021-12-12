Adaptability is key in the UFC. That maxim was demonstrated this Saturday, in the star of UFC 269, Charles Oliveira. The Brazilian pushed through his first defense of the lightweight championship thanks to a correction after the first round. He was almost knocked out by Dustin Poirier, but he knew how to remake himself and end up submitting in the third act (Increases the record for UFC completions with 18, 15 of them by submission.) Demonstration of quality and intelligence to adapt to difficult situations. Champion DNA.

The first round showed something very different from what ended up happening. Poirier, with his first blow, made Oliveira tremble. The Brazilian looked smaller and could affect. Despite this, the champion was brave and accepted the crossing. He tried to put in his combinations and he succeeded, but every time they hit him they hurt him. So much so that Poirier threw him to the ground. He sought completion, but did not come. The error of his combat.

Once he went through the corner, Oliveira was another. He came out determined to take the fight to the ground and dominate it there. His great jiu-jitsu allowed him to do ‘Muay Thai on the mat’. With his forearms and elbows he mercilessly punished and hurt the aspirant. The same mentality had in the third round. The Brazilian went out with everything for Poirier, who he rode his back. The position was compromised and as soon as the ‘Diamond’ failed, Oliveira executed him with a killer that was deadly in need.d. Retain and make it big, the dream of every fighter and what Oliveira has fulfilled. Next Please.

Julianna Peña achieves the impossible: ends Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes added nine UFC championships (6 of the bantamweight and 3 of the feather) in a row. After two years he returned to defend his crown of the rooster. The feeling of being indestructible reigned in UFC 269 and it seemed that the 10th belt was going to come yes or yes. All predictions failed. “Believe in yourselves. If you do, you can do everything,” he said. Julianna Peña at the end of her fight against the Brazilian. Peña did it and became the new champion of the category. He accomplished what seemed impossible: finish (second round) the Lioness to remove one of her belts. The most unexpected moment of the night, without a doubt.

Peña was very clear about his plan. Nunes sent her to the ground twice. On neither occasion was it touched. He was looking for Amanda to go to the ground. The Brazilian accepted at the end, went to the floor and dominated, but got tired. Seeing that the plan was not working, he changed it. The American, of Venezuelan origins, planted herself to cross blows. The ‘Lioness’ accepted. He trusted his punch, and he was wrong. Peña started hitting more hands than anyone else and Amanda hit, but her opponent didn’t seem to feel it. The punishment was adding and before mediating the second round, the champion showed fatigue. That physical decline led to worse defense, and Julianna came in with multiple hands. Nunes fell and it was all over there. Between punishment and exhaustion, as soon as Peña closed a mataleón he managed to surrender. The T-Mobile audience exploded in jubilation. The impossible happened. “He was better than me. Now I have to go back to the gym and improve,” said the former champion of the rooster. “I will give him revenge, but after the holidays, “replied the new monarch.

