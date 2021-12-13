Charles Oliveira first defended the lightweight title by submitting Dustin Poirier in the main event at UFC 269.

Oliveira got off to a rocky start in the first round. Poirier’s fists pinched him and sent him to the canvas. However, the champion managed to survive and showed that he no longer breaks in difficult moments.

Incredible bombings and intelligence of @DustinPoirier 💥 # UFC269 pic.twitter.com/vdQXilu4rU – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) December 12, 2021

In the second round things started in a similar way. However, Oliveira managed to bring the fight to the ground with more than three minutes to go. Dustin didn’t want to risk being exposed trying to get out. So he opted to eat some shots flush with the canvas and tie up the fight until the round was over.

Impressive blows on the canvas of @CharlesDoBronxs 🔥 # UFC269 pic.twitter.com/SXsih5ZCpL – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) December 12, 2021

In the third round, the Brazilian came out determined to seek submission. Charles would go up Dustin Poirier’s back without trying to get him to the ground. Oliveira pressed Dustin against the mesh, grabbed his back and hit him with a lion kill, from the vertical. Moments later, Poirier gave up his dream of being a champion and surrendered to the pressure.

DEFEND HIS BELT🏆 @CharlesDoBronxs gets submission in the second round🏆 # UFC269 pic.twitter.com/340zsGB71u – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) December 12, 2021

Remember that on our YouTube channel we leave you the subsequent statements of Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, and also Justin Gaethje.

UFC 269 Results: Charles Oliveira defeats Dustin Poirier via submission (kill lion) – Round 3, 1:02 Julianna Pena defeats Amanda Nunes via submission (kill lion) – Round 2, 3:22 Geoff Neal defeats Santiago Ponzinibbio via Split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28) Kai Kara-France defeats Cody Garbrandt via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:21 Sean O’Malley defeats Raulian Paiva via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:42 Josh Emmett defeats Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) Dominick Cruz defeats Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Tai Tuivasa defeats Augusto Sakai via KO (punches) – Round 2, 0:26 Bruno Silva defeats Jordan Wright via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:28 Andre Muniz defeats Eryk Anders via submission (arm bar) – Round 1, 3:13 Erin Blanchfield defeats Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Ryan Hall defeats Darrick Minner via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27) Tony Kelley def.Randy Costa via TKO (elbows) – Round 2, 4:15 Gillian Robert son defeats Priscila Cachoeira via submission (kills lion) – Round 1, 4:59



