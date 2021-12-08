LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 09: Dustin Poirier poses during a ceremonial weigh in for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena on July 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere / .)

Dustin Poirier looks to take Charles Oliveira’s title at UFC 269.

It’s been a wild year for Dustin Poirier. He took down Conor McGregor in back-to-back fights that escalated from a charity fight to a blood feud in under a year. The rate that it escalated and the needlessness of it wore fans out. Anything but another McGregor fight seems like a reprieve for fans and Poirier. A reprieve doesn’t mean that Poirier has an easy out against UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

Oliveira is among the UFC’s best finishers and unlike McGregor, is on an upward trajectory.

Oliveira and Poirier are two of the UFC’s most popular lightweights at the moment and are among the two most deserving fighters to go challenge for the title. The problem for Oliveira is that Poirier is unlike anything he’s faced so far. He’s right there with Micheal Chandler as one of the UFC’s very best and Chandler nearly rolled Oliveira in their meeting.

Had Chandler learned to block a punch with anything besides his face (see Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje), then Chandler may have won that fight against Oliveira. Poirier doesn’t have that same desire to eat punches, so he’s not going to be an easy target for Oliveira to get after.

Oliveira has been feasting on past their prime fighters, or guys far from elite for a while now. Poirier is in his prime and the best the UFC has to offer at the weight class. This isn’t a way-past-his-prime Tony Ferguson or the all-talk Kevin Lee that Oliveira is used to.

Dustin Poirier is going to pick Charles Oliveira apart

Oliveira is having an unexpected rise to championship status but he’s also avoided the best in the division. Wins over Clay Guida and Jim Miller aren’t exactly on the same level as Poirier’s wins over McGregor, Gaethje, and Max Holloway.

Oliveira has never been challenged before by anyone as good as Poirier currently is. It’s hard to imagine this fight being anything other than a one-sided demolishing by Poirier.

Winner: Dustin Poirier via finish.

UFC Vegas 269 takes place on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Follow along with FanSided MMA, who is on-site, for all your news and highlights.