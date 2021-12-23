Unfortunately, the Daredevil series – 98% for Netflix was canceled after its third season in 2018. When the company decided to end this show starring Charlie Cox, Marvel fans were really disappointed, they even launched a campaign titled “Save Daredevil” that was similar to the famous move by DC fans to bring the Zack Snyder cut from The Justice League. Although Matt Murdock fans were unsuccessful with such a campaign, as Daredevil season 4 never came, something wonderful happened recently that undoubtedly made thousands happy.

You may also like: Rumor: Charlie Cox to return as Daredevil in She-Hulk in a costume faithful to the original comics

Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% below. On December 15, the third part of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy was released and with it we ran into the wonderful surprise of having back to Charlie cox as the fearless man on the big screen next to Holland and other cast members. Just a few days before seeing the cameo of Cox in No way home, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had announced that Cox would be in charge of the role in any future Daredevil appearances in the MCU.

This week, Jessica Henwick, the actress who played Colleen Wing in Iron Fist – 19%, spoke in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about her new movie, Matrix Resurrections – 63%, and was asked about the possibility of returning as Wing. . He was also questioned about why he chose to appear in Matrix instead of taking the offer to play a different role in Marvel Studios, Xialing, in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 95%. In his reply, he revealed that Cox He knew that one day he would return as Murdock, something that certainly surprised us. The words of Jessica were the following:

If only I had done it [Shang-Chi]It would be putting Colleen to sleep for good. It wasn’t the main factor, but it was definitely a motive. I love Colleen. She changed my life. Of course, if I had a chance to reprise it, I would, but I just don’t know how likely that is. Charlie knew about that opportunity years ago. He already knew it was going to happen. I think I would have found out by now if there were any plans with Colleen.

Do not miss: Vincent D’Onofrio congratulates Charlie Cox on his return as Daredevil

The cameo of Charlie cox In Spider-Man it was something that the audience found incredible, as Matt Murdock’s future within the MCU was in doubt for some time. With its recent appearance, there is nothing to fear, as it is obvious that we will see it again soon on screen. The star of No way home, Tom holland, recently spoke with Marvel.com about all the cameos in the film and shared some of his thoughts on the intervention of Charlie. Tom assured in the interview that working with Cox It was incredible.

We had a lot of fun working with Charlie. It’s really interesting to do a scene between two superheroes that doesn’t have any superhero stuff on it, aside from the moment when he catches the brick. It was incredible. I loved working with Charlie.

If you haven’t seen anything about this intrepid character, remember that every season of Daredevil they are available right now on Netflix for you to enjoy. It is likely that in the future we will see much more of this amazing character, that is why we recommend that you delve into the history of the lawyer and stay up to date with all the details.

In case you missed it: Hawkeye: Fans react to the end of [SPOILER]

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');