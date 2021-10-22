Marvel fans want Charlie Cox back as Matt Murdock / Daredevil, and there are several rumors that he will be in Spider-Man: No Road Home, but nothing has been confirmed so far. In this scenario, we only have to cross our fingers so that the rumors are true and Marvel surprises us in December when the film hits theaters.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Cox was introduced as Matt Murdock in the Netflix series Daredevil – 93%, which was very well received by critics and had three seasons. The character was also part of The Defenders team – 74%, along with the protagonists of Jessica Jones – 69%, Luke Cage – 96% and Iron Fist – 19%. However, all Marvel and Netflix shows were canceled and the rights to the characters are currently available to Marvel Studios.

However, the possibility remains that Cox will be replaced as Daredevil and another actor will play him in the franchise. When questioned about it, Cox told the podcast SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight who is clear about what he will do, look for the new Daredevil actor and give him a beating like the ones that the character gave to the villains in the series (via Comic Book):

I’d go down to my basement, find my Daredevil mask [y luego] I would hunt him down I would make him fight me for it.

Also read: #SaveDaredevil becomes a trend for the third anniversary of the final season

Of course, his words are only a joke, we do not believe him capable of chasing an actor dressed as Daredevil, but in that same podcast he suggested that, if he returned to the role, it would be in a different version than Netflix, this coincides with rumors shared by Daniel Richtman and The Hashtag Show, of which Disney plans to use some actors from the Marvel-Netflix series, but treat them as reboots:

If there was an opportunity for him to come back as Daredevil, however that was, I imagine it would be a reinvention of the character and the show. If I am chosen to do it, there will be some elements that are of course the same. Or they can choose someone else and restart it all over again … You have to be careful what you wish for. You come back and it’s not that good or it doesn’t work at all or it’s been too long … You don’t want to stain what you already have. If we never come back, you have these three great seasons and our third season was the best reviewed. So the trajectory went up. I am tremendously proud and grateful for what we have.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a new stage where the multiverse has opened its doors. In the Loki series – 96% of us could see that this happened in the end, and thus a new stage was inaugurated for the franchise. Thanks to the multiverse, according to rumors, we will have Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back in the Spider-Man roles that made them famous years ago. At least the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home confirmed that Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina are back in their villain roles. Even if it doesn’t appear Charlie cox on Spider-Man: No Way Home, having Garfield and Maguire will be enough for the fans not to be able to with such excitement.

If something has become clear in recent years, it is that the canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a complicated subject. On Disney Plus Marvel TV series as Agents of SHIELD – 86% and Agent Carter – 95% appear in a section called Marvel Legacy, and not in the Marvel Cinematic Universe section, unlike WandaVision – 95%, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, Loki and What If …? – 84%. Daredevil, therefore, it would not be canon either, but if the multiverse will actually make Spider-Men canon of Tobey Maguire and Andrew GarfieldWhat would prevent them from turning canon to Daredevil from Charlie cox?

Don’t leave without reading: Vincent D’Onofrio says he’s dying to return to the MCU as Kingpin because he loves the character