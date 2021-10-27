The opener of the Braves from Atlanta, Charlie morton, abandoned by injury game 1 of the World Series 2021 of the Major League Baseball – MLB, this being something that lights the alarms for this organization in the face of the continuity of this vital series.

Through Game 1 of the 2021 World Series between Astros and Braves, Charlie Morton left his team at the bottom of the third inning, this due to an ankle injury after a hit by Yuli Gurriel a previous inning, being a short exit for this pitcher who is vitally important to Atlanta and more in this instance of the Major League Playoffs.

In the second episode, Gurriel hit a ball that hit Morton and later ended up out, but apparently at the time it did not bother as much and an inning later, if he suffered it after striking out José Altuve, that being the last batter that he faced in this game 1 of the 2021 World Series of the MLB.

Medical part

According to information from the Atlanta Braves, Charlie Morton underwent X-rays tonight that revealed a fractured right fibula. He will miss the rest of the World Series and is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2022.

According to reports, the right ankle of the Braves pitcher swelled and it was too painful for him to continue, so much so that he left the field with signs of pain and even limping, bad news for this team that will look for the ring against the Astros of MLB champion.

Left-hander AJ Minter replaced Morton with the Braves leading 5-0 and his line in this game was 2.1 innings, he allowed one hit, zero runs, two walks and three strikeouts.

