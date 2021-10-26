The pitcher of the Braves from Atlanta, Charlie Morton, spoke with the press before game 1 of the World Series 2021 of the Major League Baseball – MLB, before the Astros from Houston, leaving interesting statements before starting it.

At a press conference at the Minute Maid Park stadium in Houston, Braves starter Charlie Morton spoke very professionally with journalists and left words of great interest prior to the start of the World Series against the Astros, which will be his third appearance. in the Fall Classic of Major League Baseball and where he will open the first matchups.

Of the most relevant in Morton’s words, it is undoubtedly what he will feel when facing the Astros and returning to Minute Maid Park, remembering that a few years ago he belonged to this organization and even won the World Series title of the 2017 season. MLB, so this is kind of a homecoming for this 37-year-old pitcher.

“I’m sure I will feel some things when I get on that mound. I don’t think there is any way not to do it, ”confessed Charlie Morton.

In addition, the issue of the theft of signs in the MLB was not absent in this press conference and the Braves pitcher today answered in a very professional way, rather giving credits to those who were his teammates and from tomorrow they will be rivals in the 2021 World Series.

“I never questioned how good those guys were and how good they are. So that’s my focus, ”the Bravvos pitcher said.

VIDEO

Former #Astros pitcher Charlie Morton on being back at Minute Maid Park and starting in game one of the World Series for the Braves: “I’m sure I’m gonna feel some things when I get on that mound. I don’t think there’s any way not to. ” pic.twitter.com/E8NcGGOh63 – Mark Berman (@ MarkBermanFox26) October 26, 2021

More with former @astros pitcher Charlie Morton on his emotions facing his former team in Game 1 of the World Series. @ Astros | #ForTheH pic.twitter.com/96wVCX4tui – AT&T SportsNet SW (@ATTSportsNetSW) October 26, 2021

Without a doubt there is still appreciation for Morton within the Astros and this was also made known to the press by Venezuelan José Altuve, who said he has been one of his best teammates in his Major League career.

How did Morton do with the Astros?

Regular season (2017 and 2018): 29-10 record, 3.37 ERA, 364 strikeouts and 114 walks in 55 games Playoffs (2017 champion year): Two wins, one loss, 4.24 earned runs ERA, 23.1 innings of labor and 25 strikeouts.

His World Series numbers

In his lifetime in the World Series, Morton has three games of experience with a 1-1 record, a 4.30 ERA and 17 strikeouts, this in his experience with the Astros and Rays. In addition, in this 2021 Postseason with the Braves he has 3.77 in three games (14.1 innings of work), WHIP of 1.26 and 19 chocolates.