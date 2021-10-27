Charlie Morton, Atlanta Braves, World Series. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series.

The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.

During the game, the Braves announced that Morton underwent x-rays, which revealed a right fibula fracture. He is out for the remainder of the World Series, but will be ready for Spring Training.

What is a fractured fibula?

A fibular fracture, per WebMD, is a break to the fibula bone caused by a forceful impact. The fibula is a bone in the lower leg that stretches from the knee to the ankle.

Fans react to Charlie Morton pitching on a fractured fibula

Charlie Morton struck out Jose Altuve on a broken leg that is (awful but) so damn badass – Dañiel Simpson (@ DSimpson88) October 27, 2021

Are we sure Charlie Morton with a broken leg isn’t still Braves best option to start game 5? – Phill 🥶 (@MeekPhill_) October 27, 2021

Charlie Morton really struck out Jose Altuve on a broken leg, what a legend – Charlie (@charlesfstrange) October 27, 2021

Charlie Morton pitched on a broken leg and I can barely make it through a 30 second sprint on my Peloton. We are not the same. 😅 – Marissa Keller △ ⃒⃘ (@marissa_keller_) October 27, 2021

Charlie Morton pitching on a broken leg is wild… that’s a guy you want on your team. – Jeff Cook (@ jeffcook1975) October 27, 2021

Imagine striking out Altuve with a broken leg, tho… at 37. Charlie Morton is a freak of nature. – Taylor Hinson (@jtaylorhinson) October 27, 2021

Damn Charlie Morton finished the 3rd inning by pitching on a broken leg .. now that is some major toughness # worldseries – Jason Deger (@Jasondeger) October 27, 2021

Morton suffered this injury after he was struck in the right ankle on a comebacker by Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel in the bottom of the second inning. The ball was measured at 102.4 mph.

To show just how tough Morton was, he faced three more batters and threw 16 pitches before grabbing at his right leg and leaving with Atlanta’s trainer. Morton struck out Chas McCormick, forced Martin Maldonado to line out to first baseman Freddie Freeman, and got out Jose Altuve on a called strike three in the bottom of the third inning.

It is a shame that Morton’s World Series has come to an end, but he will forever be a legend for striking out two batters with a leg fracture.