Last February, Tiger Woods suffered a serious traffic accident in The Angels. The most mediatic golfer in the world lost control of his car, going off the track and starring in a sinister that went around the planet. He even came to fear for his life because he suffered significant injuries to his legs, having to undergo surgery.

His career was thus put in check. “My physical therapy has kept me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my number one goal right now: walking on my own. Taking one step at a time,” said the athlete after the accident.

However, in his rehabilitation period an unexpected guest appeared: his son Charlie woods. The 12-year-old returned the illusion to Tiger. Considered by many to be the best golfer of all time, he returned to walking on his own, something that had become his main objective, and he began to focus on the promising future of his little one.

Hug between Tiger Woods and his son Charlie, during a golf tournament .

Those who had seen him play have assured that Charlie Woods has an innate talent. Father and son have teamed up in family tournaments, and in the last one, little Charlie has caused all the rage. And it is that despite Charlie’s 12 years, the Woods finished in second position in the PNC Championship celebrated on Orlando (Florida, United States).

The Woods in Orlando

It was this same month of December when Tiger Woods announced that he was playing again and that he would do so with his son Charlie. Much applauded news in golf for seeing Tiger in action once again. The 45-year-old American golfer was in charge of announcing his return on social networks.

“It has been a long and challenging year,” said Tiger Woods. The athlete stressed that he was “very excited” to be able to close 2021 “competing in the PNC Championship” with his son Charlie. “I am playing as a father and I could not be more excited and proud,” he said then.

Charlie and Tiger Woods, during the PNC Championship 2021 golf tournament .

It is not the first time that both competed in this tournament, but after the accident. In 2020, the Woods finished in seventh place. And this position has been improved in the 2021 edition. A second important position, only surpassed by the Daly. Couple in which the son is 18 years old.

It might seem unfair that parent-child couples of 17/18 year olds, such as John DalyCompete face to face with kids Charlie Woods age. But the decompensation is adjusted because those under 13 years of age play on a shorter field, up to almost 900 meters less than the professionals.

Patience with charlie

Tiger Woods’ son still has a long way to go. It is ranked number 103 in Florida. A symptom that being the son of who he is puts a lot of focus on his figure. His father is acting as a teacher and the truth is that his performance in the PNC Championship 2021 has left good feelings.

According to experts, Charlie Woods handles the pressure remarkably. He and Tiger signed 57 shots between the two, the best card of the day next to that of the champions. They say that his technique is spectacular and that he has everything to go far in golf. Of course, there is work ahead, as well as dedication, commitment and sacrifice.

Tiger Woods and son Charlie, at the PNC Golf Championship in its 2021 edition .

“His swing is a prodigy”, has come to say Javier Ballesteros. They were two strokes away from the final victory and Tiger Woods could not be more proud of Charlie: “At home we are very competitive. It does not matter if it is a putting contest, golf, if it is playing cards or things. like this. There is always, always, competition. “

“This is how I was raised and our whole family is very, very, very competitive. We don’t like to lose,” the golfer continued in front of reporters. In addition, he drew the smile of everyone present with an anecdote of something Charlie said to him: “Don’t make that blow, know what is going to happen. And I was telling him, as a joke, ‘take care of your game.”

