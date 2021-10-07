Carlos Charly Sainz de Aja (1957, Madrid) was the Golden Juniors coach. Said generation, to which Pau Gasol belonged, made history by winning the U19 World Cup in Lisbon in 1999, defeating the United States in the final. Now retired, but with basketball still in his veins, we talked to him about Pau’s retirement and the famous generation.

Pau Gasol has just made it official that he is retiring. What is your opinion? Do you think it was time?

I believe that it is his moment. Nobody better than him to know and decide. At the age of 41, saying goodbye and, above all, in the circumstances in which he is saying it, is a very beautiful way to end a career that has been historic, for Spain and for Spanish sport.

Would you have liked to have attended the event?

Yes, sure, I would like to be. Especially for greeting people with whom I don’t have much contact and for hearing the words of someone who has been, for me, the main reference of Spanish sport together with Rafael Nadal and few others.

Are you aware that the best period of Spanish basketball began with you?

Yes. I am aware, but not because of what we did at that time, if not because of what has continued to be done. What we did in ’99 may be an isolated event, but it has continued. This continuity has been very beneficial for Spanish basketball because it brought together a group of very competitive and high-quality people. It has been at the top of world basketball for many years, reflected in the titles and successes that have been achieved.

The players, over the years, have had a lot of recognition, do you think you have had it too?

I had the media recognition at the time. At the moment we are all important, but as the days, months and years go by, people forget. Each coach has had his moment, but the important thing has been the trajectory of the players, which is what has given us the consideration as a world power in basketball.

What was special about that team?

Before it was called, a word that is not used much now, chemistry. There was a special chemistry between them. Each one knew how to assume their role and their role within the team, which is not easy at all. There were players who came to play 30, 40 minutes in their teams and here they played less, but they knew how to accept it perfectly. With the quality of those who played more and the contribution of those who played less, it was possible to make a great team. We had an advantage, games were played every day in the championships and each one had his moment and his opportunity, we knew how to handle this well from the technical direction.

What do you remember most about Pau and the team?

To reach the final of the World Cup you have to go through the previous one. We had the preview on the first day of the European Championship, a year earlier in Bulgaria, losing the first match. The team met and knew how to carry out the championship, we did not lose any game and we were champions. We had also had a defeat against Russia that left us out if we did not win the next game by “X” points. The team reacted well and we were champions. At the World Cup we had a bad day with Greece. The team assumed its responsibilities, both negative and positive, and the other games went ahead. The good thing about this team is that they have known how to recognize mistakes, among themselves, and then take them out and correct them to improve in the following days.

In 1999, when you were coaching the team, did you see the ceiling of each one? Did you already know the projection they could have?

Pau, at that time, was not a decisive player but there were enormous possibilities for him due to his height, his talent, his way of seeing things, his way of improving and progressing day by day. We knew that there were players who were going to do very well in their clubs, and there have also been players who have not been guilty of not having reached more. There have been players who when being on their team were transferred to another and they did not know how to get their performance, they were very limited. Others have had major injuries and have had to quit. Within the group, most of them have come out ahead, others have triumphed in LEB and others have had to leave, usually due to injuries or total and absolute disenchantment with how they were treated in the teams that they had been.

Tell me about Felipe Reyes

Felipe Reyes. I remember having seen him a game before going with the national team, which we later called him, which I think scored 30 points as a youth player or cadet C. He was in the Estudiantes but he did not play in the best team. Just as he had 30 points, he must have had 30 rebounds. From there we took note of him and he started coming with us.

And, Juan Carlos Navarro?

Navarro, at that time, was the most decisive player. Counterattack player, one-on-one player and player who played hot balls. The Juan Carlos who started playing and the one who ended up playing did not change at all in his impudence and in his way of seeing basketball.

How could Raül López’s career have been without injury? Was he like John Stockton?

In Raül López I saw the same thing that Utah saw, he was the natural substitute for one of the great bases in the NBA. He started playing well, but then he had the injuries, and the recidivism of them reduced him physically. He had to change his way of seeing basketball and his way of playing. He stopped being such an explosive player. It went from being a super gasoline to diesel. It was a player, within the quality that he treasured and how well he played after his injuries, who saw his climb truncated towards higher goals due to the issue of injuries. Like him, it has happened to many other players, who after serious injuries have not returned to what they were. He achieved a very high level after being injured, but not what he would have had if he had not been injured.

Can there ever be a generation that is comparable to the Golden Juniors?

I do not think so. We have major problems. Of those of 1980, 1981, 1982 and 1983 almost no one remains. From ’85, Rudy Fernández and Marc Gasol are already playing their last seasons. The next generation are players who are not as decisive in the NBA as the Hernangómez brothers, although later here, in the National Team, they have to assume a very important role. The people who come have quality and they can make us achieve important things, but they are not like those who have left or are leaving.

Will there be a player who resembles Pau Gasol?

Nerd. Do not know anyone. Some of them could become like Gasol, but they are not Spanish and they cannot help us in the National Team. As a representative of Spanish basketball, I am concerned about Spanish basketball. I see that, unfortunately, we are going to have to go down a notch. We may be very competitive, but one is fighting for medals and another is fighting to defend 7th or 8th place.

Finally, will we see him linked to basketball again?

No, I am focused on school sports, I have been there for many years. I have little work life left, age is unforgiving and retirement is coming. I will continue linked to basketball as a fan, if I can train teams that I can train, I will continue to do so. I will watch the games on television, especially the Euroleague games, which are the ones I like the most and motivate me. Age, unfortunately, is not forgiving and we have to give way to other generations.