‘Encanto’ has become one of the most anticipated films by loyal fans of Disney, and proof of this has been the great reception of the film in all corners of the world, cataloged as a revelation film that is at the same level as ‘Coco’.

The film premiered last Wednesday, November 24 and is the Disney’s 60th Animated Film Production. Later, ‘Encanto’ was directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Thanks to the massive reception that the film has had in just three days after it was released on the big screen, that is why I share five curious facts that you may have overlooked about this film.

1) The cast is made up of Colombian actors

As this film was the first work inspired by Colombia, it would be too far-fetched that the voices of the characters were made by other actors who did not have coffee roots. Among the Colombian dubbing that can be appreciated in the Spanish-speaking version of the fim are Olga Lucia Vives (Mirabel), Angie Cepada (Julieta), María Cecilia Botero (Abuela Alma), Mauro Castillo (Félix), Carolina Gaitán (Pepa) and Maluma (Mariano).

2) The soundtrack is also represented by Colombian artists

It is no secret to anyone that Colombia stands out in its culture for its wide repertoire of musical genres that just by listening to them makes you want to start dancing. Rhythms like el vallenato, cumbia, joropo, mambuco and mapalé make an appearance in ‘Encanto’, but without a doubt the musical section stands out for the incorporations of Carlos Vives and Sebastian Yatra. Carlos Vives interprets the song ‘Colombia, mi Encanto’, while Sebastián Yatra does the same with the song ‘Dos Oruguitas’.

3) ‘Charm’ shows the union and power of the family

The 60th Disney Animation film is based on the book ‘The Gift of a Family’, which was written by designer Susana Illera Martinez. Having a family is something wonderful where each member does their bit to transcend the social nuclei. Without a doubt, ‘Charm’ presents a great reflection to viewers on how to share in a good way a moment in harmony with the family.

4) A great diversity in the typical dishes of Colombia

The film manages to stand out with the winks of some typical Colombian foods that can be seen in some scenes of the film. Food such as yuccas, panelas, totumas and coffee bags are several of the delicacies that Maribel, the protagonist of ‘Encanto’, has at her disposal in her basket.

5) For the first time, a reggaeton song appears in a Disney film

As the directors of this film commented, the song of the character of Luisa Madrigal, whose dubbing is done by the actress Jessica Darrow, is a musical theme of the urban genre. Thus, it would be the first time in Disney history that a song of this genre appears in one of their films.

