Despite the rain, they managed to dispute three crashes of the Mexican Arc League of the Pacific that they left at the top of the standings in the second round at Eagles of Mexicali from Gil Velazquez.

These inclement weather prevented the holding of two matches of the day. As is customary, the Cuban army was represented and then we left their performances.

Charros win with a Cuban accent

The Charros from Jalisco achieved significant success against Mayos of Navojoa by closed slate of five annotations by four in the Los Charros Stadium.

Success came for the locals after a cluster of three touchdowns at the height of the seventh inning by combining a ticket, single, double from the Cuban Dariel alvarez with which came two annotations and a single to the central Agustin Murillo that put definitive figures on the blackboard.

Those in charge of starting the meeting were the 31-year-old veteran Octavio Acosta by the Mays while Manuel Flores placeholder image went up to the box for the Charros.

The man of the night was Jalisco’s third baseman Agustin Murillo hitting three hits in four at-bats, including a home run and three RBIs.

… THE BALL FLIESEELAAA, VUEEEEELAAAA …! 🚀🚀🚀 Agustín Murillo’s HR with Félix on the trails that brings us closer to the board. # LAMPxSky #SkySportsMx pic.twitter.com/I3RXBYMnms – Charros de Jalisco (@charrosbeisbol) November 27, 2021

During the meeting, Camagüey saw action by the Greater Antilles Dariel alvarez as third wood and right fielder who concluded his performance with a pair of indisputable in four at-bats and in addition to adding two RBIs to increase his offensive average to .396.

CUBAN POWER! 🇨🇺🔥 Tablazo of two Álvarez stations and Serna and Manny scored for 4-4. # LAMPxSky #SkySportsMx pic.twitter.com/7TNlsc0uZE – Charros de Jalisco (@charrosbeisbol) November 27, 2021

In addition, the first baseman intervened in the clash for the winners. Felix perez who shook two indisputable in three turns with which he raised his average to .273.

The Granmense was also present at the Los Charros stadium Roel Santos as the Mayos’ first hitter in a game where he singled in five at-bats to the batter’s box as well as stealing palms in the third inning after a graceful fielding behind a line from compatriot Dariel.