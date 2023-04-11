The ChatGPT that works with Artificial Intelligence has the particularity that when asked questions related to fiction series, it responds politically that everything is subjective. Therefore, whenever we demand that he tell us something about Dragon Ball, he makes the reservation and mentions all possible options.

However, when you put pressure on her, she ends up choosing one of the options above the challenge, thus giving you the answer to the question you are asking her.

It was in this sense that we started a chat with the Artificial Intelligence of ChatGPT. We asked him which of the human Z Fighters – Krillin, Yamcha or Ten Shin Han – was the most powerful.

As expected, his first response was politically correct.

“It is difficult to determine who is the strongest between Yamcha, Krillin and Ten Shin Han, since each one has unique abilities and their strength can vary depending on the circumstances.

Generally speaking, Krillin has undergone more intense training and been involved in more battles than Yamcha and Ten Shin Han, which has led him to improve his strength and abilities. Furthermore, Krillin has shown to be a very cunning warrior and able to think of strategies in difficult situations.

On the other hand, Ten Shin Han has special abilities such as the Third Eye, which allows him to detect energy, and the Kikoho, a very powerful attack technique that can be used as a last resort.

As for Yamcha, although he has shown himself to be a highly skilled martial arts warrior, he has had more limited involvement in major battles compared to Krillin and Ten Shin Han,” ChatGPT said.

Dragon Ball Ten Shin Han, Krillin and Yamcha (Toei)

Something do or die

In a way, it’s like he discarded Yamcha. However, we still have to decide between Krillin and Ten Shin Han. So, we told the AI ​​that it had to choose one, that it was a matter of life and death and it replied to us as follows.

“If I had to choose one of the three characters as the strongest in a life or death situation, I would probably choose Ten Shin Han. Although Krillin has strategic skills and Yamcha is very skilled in martial arts, Ten Shin Han has a technique very powerful attack weapon, the Kikoho, which could be very useful in an emergency situation.

In addition, Ten Shin Han also has the ability to sense the energy of others, making him very useful for locating enemies or finding resources in a survival situation. Therefore, in a life and death situation, I would choose Ten Shin Han as the strongest of the three,” he told us.