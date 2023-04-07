ChatGPT says what is the best anime in history based on Artificial Intelligence data

What is the best anime of all time? It is a question that generates intense debates that usually end in arguments or, in the worst case, in fights. Fans of Dragon Ball, Knights of the Zodiac, Naruto or One Piece face off against followers of the new generations who enjoy Attack on Titan or Demon Slayer.

Each one has its charm, those of us who are not so radical with the subject know that. But the staunchest followers of each of these developments defend their chosen one and put them above the rest.

The thing starts with the most powerful warriors, mutates towards the plot of the scripts, goes through the level of the illustrations and ends on the logic and continuity of the stories.

So, in an attempt to disarm this debate and establish which is the best of all, we asked the Artificial Intelligence of ChatGPT if there was one above the rest.

Anime Dragon Ball, Attack on Titan, One Piece and more

What is the best anime ever?

“It is difficult to say which is the best anime of all time”, the AI ​​of ChatGPT starts as if to complicate our lives. He explains that “the choice of a favorite anime is subjective and depends on the personal tastes of each individual.”

However, for the same IA “there are many animes that are very popular and have had a great impact on the culture and industry of anime.”

Then, in their respective order, identify from greatest to least, which of all has a greater impact on the world.

“Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, One Piece, Attack on Titan, and Death Note”, recognizes Artificial Intelligence in the first instance.

ChatGPT says that “these animes have had many followers and have been very influential in the genre. But there are many other anime that have also been highly critically acclaimed and have left a lasting mark on anime culture, such as: Grave of the Fireflies, Akira, Demon Slayer, Ghost in the Shell, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Cowboy Bebop.” .

Surprisingly, in his list he does not mention the Knights of the Zodiac: was he wrong?