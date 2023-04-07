Holy Week, at least in its origins, is a time to reflect on the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus. Rooted in the Christian tradition, it became the lynchpin of it. And in current times, it doesn’t hurt to try the Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT to talk about a topic that will always generate controversy… does God exist?

We take a moment to check with the OpenAI program about the existence of God. For many cultures and religions, there is a Higher Being that created the Universe, and that even governs the development of humanity.

Thus, expressions such as “Thank God”, or “Quiera Dios”, or acts such as prayer to ask for a certain favor or protection, are very common even in these crude and technological times.

The Creation of Adam by Michelangelo

ChatGPT, the OpenAI chatbot, told us: “The existence of God is a hotly debated topic in philosophy and religion, and there is no definitive or scientific answer that can prove or disprove his existence. Belief in God is a matter of faith and can vary from person to person based on their experiences, culture, and upbringing.

The most logical and balanced answer.

“Some people believe in the existence of God as a creative and regulating force of the universe,” continues the chatbot, “while others do not believe in his existence and see the universe as a product of natural processes without any divine intervention.”

What does an Artificial Intelligence answer when asked if it believes in God?

Although we all know that he is a chatbot and not a human being, we wanted to examine what answer ChatGPT would give if we asked him if he believed in God.

The Prayer Generic Image

“As a language model, I have no personal beliefs, emotions, or opinions,” she said. “My role is to provide objective information and answer questions in a neutral and non-judgmental manner. The question of the existence of God is a question of faith and personal beliefs, and as a language model I cannot take sides on religious or philosophical questions.

“My goal is to provide information and help users gain a better understanding of the topics that interest them,” he closed.

Is there life after death? He also gave his opinion on the topic ChatGPT

Another query that we perform with the ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence is whether he thought (“thought”) that life after death existed.

Heaven Is there a God? Is there life in the afterlife?

This answered us: “It is a subject that has been debated by many cultures and religions for centuries. From a scientific perspective, there is no conclusive evidence that there is life after death, since humans and animals die and there has been no empirical evidence that they continue to live in another form after death.

“However, the belief in life after death is a matter of faith and personal beliefs, which vary from one culture and religion to another,” he said. “Some religions and philosophies believe in reincarnation, in which a person’s soul is reincarnated into a new body after death, while others believe in the existence of a heaven or hell after death.”