Julio César Chávez Jr intends to face the famous American youtuber Jake Paul, who recently beat Tyron Woodley by knockout and became one of the most sought after characters by boxers. The Mexican, who has a career marked by some ups and downs and controversies outside the ring, would seek to return to the center of the scene with this promising fight.

JULIO CÉSAR CHÁVEZ JR’S PROMISE IF HE FACES JAKE PAUL

Surprising more than one boxing fan, the 35-year-old fighter caused a stir by making a striking promise if he lost to Paul. “I retire, I do not charge, I do not want to charge, I do not want money, I do not want anything. If I do not win, I will withdraw, I am not interested in your bag if I do not win “, revealed the Son of the Legend in dialogue with TV Boxeo.

Jake Paul, American youtuber who could face Chávez Jr.

In relation to what the fight would represent for him, Chávez Jr affirmed that it would be a return to the foreground and important in his professional career. “I am an athlete in every sense of the word. Maybe I was halfway through my career or I didn’t do what people would have wanted or I thought I could do more, but I still have another chance, so we have to wait and see. it’s never too late”he added.

Chávez Jr wants to regain his level. Photo: @jcchavezjr.

Paul, for his part, was willing to challenge Saúl Álvarez, although there is no possibility of that happening anytime soon. Therefore, the idea of ​​facing Julio César Chávez Jr would not be far-fetched. Confident after his fifth victory – against Woodley on December 18 – since his foray into boxing, the fourth by knockout, the youtuber would have no problems fighting the Mexican in 2022.

WHO IS JAKE PAUL, FUROR IN BOXING

Jake Paul is just 24 years old and is causing a sensation in the boxing world. As he continues his success on the YouTube platform, where he has more than 20.4 million subscribers and uploads travel vlogs, reactions to fights and explains how he beats his rivals, he decided to get out of his comfort zone to put on his gloves and get into the ring. without fear of what might happen. In fact, he was preparing to participate in the main fights. So much so that he defeated former UFC champion Tyron Woodley at Tampa’s Amalie Arena via knockout in the sixth round.

The victory did not surprise Paul. In fact, He confessed a few days ago that he dreams of facing Canelo Álvarez, who was recognized as the best boxer of all 2021, within a few years. “I think it will happen in three years. It would be a huge event and in three years my level will be good enough for me to be a serious competition for Canelo.”, assured in an interview for Graham Bensinger.

In addition to being a boxer and spending several hours a day creating content for all his social networks, the American had his way through American football. However, a hard blow made him leave the activity. “I had a brain scan before I got into boxing and the doctor told me that a lack of blood flow due to concussions I suffered in various areas of the brain during my football career.”he explained.

Jake Paul, youtuber and American boxer.

Concussions resulting from head butting is an issue that concerns sports health professionals. Rugby is proposing new ways to carry out the scrum, the football leagues incorporated a protocol for actions of this type after the fracture of Raúl Jiménez, the Wolves forward, and other sports are interested in continuing to investigate to avoid future consequences. And, in that sense, Paul commented: “Sometimes when I talk with my girlfriend or with my friends, I don’t remember something that happened a few days ago. And when I speak I drag a few words every 100 or 200 that I speak. It’s something that I didn’t used to do.”

