Luis Miguel is known as El Sol de México

Shakira is originally from Colombia

Elmer Figueroa Arce is Chayanne's full name

Luis Miguel is currently 51 years old

Shakira is the wife of Gerard Piqué

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists has been in charge of sharing some documents where names of music celebrities, Hollywood personalities and others appear, including Chayanne, Shakira and Luis Miguel to name a few.

It is said that “paper companies” were created to acquire luxurious properties in addition to yachts and private jets, pay less taxes, business profits, among others this is what the investigation called “Pandora Papers“.

This type of tax havens have been drawing attention immediately, surely for years some researchers began to inquire more about the matter, names of great personalities began to appear.

This mechanism that apparently hundreds of artists use and apparently some government personalities have learned to supposedly hide millionaire amounts a year in various tax havens.

According to the Vanguardia portal, the name of the Sun of Mexico Luis Miguel appeared among the list of Latin American personalities involved in this famous investigation.

In a video that was shared on YouTube, the zolfm channel mentions a little about some of the names of the artists involved in this famous investigation, its title is: “Francisco Sanchis: The artists in Pandora Papers”. we share.

It is said that Luis Miguel formed a company that is commonly known as an offshore company, it is said that he formed it in the British Virgin Island in approximately 2015, thanks to this offshore he was able to buy his yacht “Sky”.

This through Skyfall Marine Ltd, a company where he is a shareholder next to his younger brother Alejandro Gallego Basteri, this yacht was sold and the company was dissolved in 2020.

It is said that 11.9 million confidential documents have been leaked where names of important personalities appear, it is said that with offshore, money moves with an international network.

Chayanne is another of the names that appears in the documents, apparently he appears as a proxy for Fentress International SA with this company in a 2001 document the singer collected and asked for loans, until it was dissolved in 2013.

Surely the fans of the Puerto Rican singer who have known such information will have been shocked, by the fact that Chayanne had not appeared in any type of controversy so far.

The same happens with Shakira who, although on some occasions she has been involved in certain controversies, in the same way it is something more than surprising.

Another name is that of the Colombian singer Shakira who according to certain documents between 1999 and 2002 was the owner of 3 companies with which she ended up owing $ 14.5 million in taxes.

Light Productiones Limited Light Tours Limited Titania Management Inc.

These companies went offshore, due to their debt with taxes, which by the way the litigation has lasted approximately three years, it is the only one that so far has spoken in relation to “Pandora Papers”, although this through their lawyers .