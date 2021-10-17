Chayanne revives concert performing his hit “Provocame” | Instagram

Those who have had the opportunity to witness one of Chayanne’s concerts will know that his success “Provoke me“is on the list of songs to be performed, which is why he revived one of his presentations from a couple of years ago.

The Puerto Rican singer has not stopped being popular since he began his career in 1978, on the contrary with each year that passes his name becomes more and more known.

If doubting it twice, those who hear mention of Chayanne they begin to sigh and immediately remember some of their songs that have become part of the culture and history of Latin music such as “A Century Without You”, “Tiempo de vals” and “Salomé”.

“Chayanne songs” are the words that are most found in Google searches, surely some think that any melody of the singer husband of former beauty queen Marilisa Maronesse are pure gold.

On October 7, exactly a week ago, he shared a publication on his Instagram account where he is remembering precisely one of his presentations in Chile, one of the South American countries.

My pretty people. What do you think if today we remember one of the many shows in Chile, “said Chayanne.

In the video he begins dancing always accompanied by his dancers who do not detach from him in any of his presentations, despite the fact that if only he appeared in concert, it would surely also be a success.

This he does so that there is some variety in his presentations, in addition to always trying to offer a good show, for this reason he is accompanied by his dancers who liven up each of his concerts, obviously the eyes are focused on him only.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

After a few seconds of impressive choreography Elmer Figueroa Arce, full name of Chayanne, begins with “Provocame” and the audience begins to scream euphoric with emotion, if you are a fan of the singer and you saw the video, you would surely also get excited as if you were in it.

From Chile we miss you, come back soon from Arica to Puerto Williams a hug “, commented a fan.

Some of the comments we find from his fans are in which they hope that the rumors about “pandora papers” where the singer like other celebrities made money illegally, his fans hope they are just speculation.