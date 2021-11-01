Chayanne and her funny costume for Halloween, is candela | .

Chayanne is one of the favorite singers in Latin America, he currently lives in the United States and it was more than evident that he could not miss his costume for this Halloween as has been shared by various celebrities.

Halloween is celebrated this October 31 in the United States and also in some parts of northern Mexico, as you well know every year Chayanne surprises her millions of followers with an outfit that has made her fans sigh.

However, it seems that this time the interpreter of “I would leave everything”, not only made us sigh but also could have gotten some smiles because of the ingenuity of his costume.

The famous Puerto Rican singer has always been characterized by having a curious taste when choosing his costumes, only this time perhaps he went a little further.

Chayanne is paying honor to one of his songs, even in the description he wrote part of the lyrics of “Candle“, a theme that coincides with one of the also famous singer Noelia, only that her melody is more to dance and enjoy.

As for the version of Chayanne, it is more like a pop ballad, the official video was released on his YouTube channel 12 years ago where we see him looking not only younger but also wearing his hair quite short.

As for his song, it was released in 2000 and belongs to the album titled Simply, the same that you can find on Youtube Music, Deezer and Spotify.

Wearing a red wig with orange streaks with his hair puffy and up is how we see Chayanne in his costume with a red shirt and jeans painted with flames, under his open shirt he wears a black shirt and a couple of flames painted above his eyebrows.

The flirtatious Puerto Rican and “dad” of millions of Latin Americans shared two photos showing this striking outfit just two hours ago, delighting his more than 6 million followers who have adored him for years.

The reaction from its fans has been immediate because in just two hours since its publication it already has 213,354 red hearts and in terms of creative comments it already has 3,900 at the moment, and they continue in a rapid ascent.