Chayanne returns to the cinema with Sing 2, meets his character | AP

The beloved and successful Puerto Rican singer Chayanne has surprised his audience with his back to the cinema, will have an important participation in the animated film Sing 2, his character will be crucial in the story.

Without doubting it twice, who are both fans of the film, which became a success in the first installment, there is no doubt that it will again be the most popular in the second part, especially because not only Chayanne will be participating in it, so will other famous singers.

The full title of the film is “Sing 2 Come and sing again!”, We will again enjoy the voices of the sisters Hanna and Ashley from the Ha-Ash duet and we will also meet Vadhir Derbez.

It may interest you: Ángela Aguilar looks like Kimberly Loaiza on video

However, whose participation is eagerly awaited, from the moment the cast of the second film was announced, it was that of the interpreter of “Would Leave Everything”, we are talking about Elmer Figueroa Arce, internationally known as Chayanne.

His character Clay Calloway will be important in the plot | Instagram chayanne

The first installment of the film was released on December 8, 2016 and the second part is expected this Christmas, it will be an impressive gift to be able to admire this film on such a special day, perhaps some people decide to attend the cinema on the day of its premiere. .

The singer and at the time also an actor will play Clay calloway, who is undoubtedly the center of attention of the entire film, in the English version this character will be played by Bono from the Irish group U2, two different personalities who will give their own touch to Calloway.

Who is Clan Calloway, character of Chayanne

The Puerto Rican singer will give life to the lion Clay Callowen a recognized singer retired from the music industry, due to a strong reason related to his wife, which will be covered in the plot of it, however throughout the trailers there have been some advances.

The group of singers must have the participation and collaboration of this character to be able to perform in one of the main stages of the big city, one more step to success.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE A BEHIND THE CAMERA.

In his most recent post just a day ago, Chayanne shared a behind-the-scenes video of Sing 2, where you can see how Clay lends his voice to his character, some scenes are a bit moving and exciting.