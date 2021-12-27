Chayanne shows his love at Christmas, with a message to his fans | .

Being one of the most beloved celebrities of the show the famous Puerto Rican singer Chayanne shared a tender message for its fans, with the aim that they enjoy this Christmas and in the company of their loved ones.

Elmer Figueroa Arce internationally known as Chayanne, through a video that he shared on his official Instagram account on December 24, left his fans even more in love with his personality and especially with his smile.

The words for this christmas celebration that the interpreter of “would leave everything” mentioned surely touched everyone who listened to them, especially when he smiled a little, cheerful and captivating as his cute character has always been.

It may interest you: Alejandro Fernández visits Vicente Fernández at his ranch

Who knows Chayanne It is difficult not to be fascinated by his presence, apparently throughout his career and various interviews he always has a positive answer to offer to everyone around him, especially when it comes to his fans.

Chayanne always conquers with her beautiful smile and personality | .

For the singer, Christmas is the most beautiful time of the year, sending good wishes to his millions of followers, he also invited them to show love to his family, which is when all the members usually get together to live a little.

Hello my beautiful people, we are at Christmas in the most beautiful time of the year “, commented Chayanne.

Elmer mentioned that he was with his family enjoying these dates and hoped that the same would happen with his fanatical loved ones.

Something that he mentioned and that is very important to him and that he now shares, is the importance of letting our family or friends know that they are important to us, although there were some people who were not together, with a simple call they would be happy. all day.

Chayanne away from his “children’s” home

Again the jokes that Chayanne is the father of thousands and even millions of Internet users, since according to Mexican moms he is his father, so they always tend to make some comments like this where he refers to it.

Like with your family if you are not at home? Dad, what’s up? “A fan commented.

“Another Christmas that you don’t spend with us, but I love you very much,” commented another of his fans and children, for the singer this has been quite comical and on Father’s Day he usually sends a message to all his children in Latin America.