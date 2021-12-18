In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

These are the best alternatives to the Monsieur Cuisine Plus robot from Lidl, at good prices and that you can buy right now.

One of the most talked about appliances has returned for a couple of years. That’s how it is, the Lidl Monsieur Cuisine Plus kitchen robot is back.

This kitchen robot is not the model that was withdrawn from stores with a touch screen, but the previous one that has the same functions, but with a keypad. Monsieur Cuisine Plus is a robot that can already be purchased at Lidl for 200 euros, but it won’t last much longer.

But if there is something in the market for kitchen machines, they are options and alternatives. And it is that from the most premium Thermomix models to the cheapest that you can find on Amazon or AliExpress, there are options for all tastes and budgets.

We offer you the best alternatives on offer for the Lidl kitchen robot that you can buy right now on sale. Models that have the same functions and many more. And yes, they have a steamer, stainless steel jug and many functions to prepare food.

Cecotec Mambo 10070 for € 269

This food processor has 10 different heat modes, app control and a 3.3-liter metal jug. In addition, it has more than 30 cooking functions, as well as preset recipes and modes.

Moulinex ClickChef HF4SPR30 for € 299

This 3.5L capacity kitchen robot includes a steamer and recipe book. It has 32 different functions and 8 cooking programs, something surprising for how little it costs.

Aigostar Power Cook for € 109

Food processor with 12 functions and 4 automatic modes. You can manually adjust the cooking temperature (from 37 to 120 ºC), the time (from 30 seconds to 99 minutes) and the speed (P, P1-P6), and it comes with 36 electronic recipes.

Cecotec Mambo 10090 for € 299

Food processor with 30 functions, built-in scale, 3.3-liter stainless steel jug and two-level steamer. It has 10 programmable speed and temperature levels and offers guided cooking through the mobile app.

Taurus Mycook Touch for € 499

This WiFi food processor has a touch screen and remote control. It has four different cooking levels and manual and guided mode.

IKOHS CHEFBOT Touch for € 249

IKOHS CHEFBOT Compact Steampro for € 160

This food processor includes a recipe book and a steamer. It has 12 functions and more than ten speeds, as well as a 2.3L jug that can be used to cook portions for several people.

Ufesa Totalchef RK5 for € 259.99

Kuken EasyChef Touch 9000 for € 335

Ufesa TotalChef RK3 for € 349

Taurus Mycook One for € 380

This smart food processor can do up to 14 tasks. It is programmable and also has an integrated steamer.

Universalblue UnicookChef for € 129.99

Gridinlux for € 187

Newcook Robotmix RM990 for € 379

Moulinex Cuisine Companion XL for € 589

