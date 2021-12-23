Those of us who move between technological gadgets are always taking a look at those that are well priced and whose valuation is always positive. For this reason, we leave you with a selection of interesting accessories offered by the manufacturer UGREEN, which have a discount on their price and which give an excellent result. Do not lose the size of this selection of cheap gadgets on Amazon that we have prepared for you. Ideal for teleworking or to expand your leisure possibilities.

Cheap gadgets that have an added discount

GAN USB C 65 W charger

We have already spoken on occasion that gallium nitride chargers are the latest generation, since they dissipate heat like no other. That is why this is one that you should take into account, not only for its efficiency, but because with the 9P3UGIXZ code you get a special discount. Its 3 outputs, a USB-A and 2 USB-C offer a constant charge and good performance.

USB Type C to Lightning Cable

The main problem with not using the brand’s cables is that some of them do not work well. These are certified by Apple, so that you will not have any problems. Available in 1 and 2 meter lengths, they now have a 15% discount on Amazon. Charge your iPhone or iPad for much less.

Tablet Table Stand

Can you imagine having a support for your tablet to follow a cooking recipe or telework comfortably? Made of aluminum and with high stability, it is a good companion for all your needs. With the code 3NZM7XB4 a 15% discount is applied to you.

USB C Hub, USB C Hub to 4K 60Hz HDMI Adapter

Counting with a HUB allows us expand the possibilities of our team. This one in particular offers RJ-45, micro SD, SD, 2 USB-A inputs, USB-C female input and HDMI. As a male connection, USB-C, the usual one in most computers for some time. With the code 659OR4DV you have a very good price.

Cat 8 Ethernet Cable

Have you tried the possibilities of connecting to the internet via cable instead of Wi-Fi? If you have the nearby router, it is one more possibility to consider, because you are going to get the best speed it offers. This cable is made of excellent quality materials, and offers a data transfer rate of CAT8 supports the speed of 40Gbps data transmission and a bandwidth of up to 2000 MHz. Thanks to the discount code 845Z8N8R you get an additional 5%.

As you can see, these cheap gadgets that UGREEN offers us on Amazon are a good proposal to equip you.