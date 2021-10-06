In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

With these laptops you can upgrade to Windows 11 without any problem, they are also very cheap.

With the official arrival of Windows 11 to all compatible computers, it is very possible that if you have a laptop from several years ago, your components are not compatible with the minimum requirements of the new Microsoft operating system.

As a security measure and above all to ensure the good performance of Windows 11, Microsoft only accepts the use of modern processors, of no more than two previous generations.

Although Windows 10 will still have a long time to update, it is possible that your old laptop can no longer give more of itself, not even with a new SSD, that’s why we want to offer you These cheap laptops that will upgrade to Windows 11.

We have ensured and verified that the components of these notebooks are compatible with the processors that Microsoft accepts, both at Intel and AMD. And it’s easier than ever to upgrade.

They are cheap laptops perfect for work or study, as well as family computers to surf the internet or keep your files.

Better value for money: Huawei Matebook D15

New generation of one of Huawei’s most popular ultrathin notebooks. It maintains the design line of previous models and stands out for incorporating 11th Gen Intel Core processors and WiFi 6.

Possibly one of the best value for money laptops for months on the best Windows laptop lists. Huawei Matebook D15 It is a complete and perfect equipment for all the uses that you want to give it.

This model has a 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor that is compatible with Windows 11, in addition to having 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD that in both cases you can replace or improve.

Screen: 15.6 “, FullHD 1920 x 1080 pixels, IPS technology. Processor: Intel Core i3-10110U RAM: 8GB DDR4 2400MHz. Storage: 256GB SSD NVMe PCIe. Graphics card: Intel UHD Graphics 620 Operating system: Windows 10

At ComputerHoy.com we have been able to test it and analyze it thoroughly.

Now you can buy it in the Huawei online store in Spain for only 450 euros for a limited time. It is also available on Amazon, but here it costs 499 euros.

Budget-friendly for students: Lenovo IdeaPad 3

€ 329 at Amazon

If you are looking for a cheap laptop that can be installed with the new Windows 11, you will find the best option in this Lenovo ideaPad 3 with Intel processor.

It has an Intel Celeron input processor, as well as RAM and expandable storage unit, which gives you an advantage: buy a cheap laptop and in a while be able to update it when you find a bargain in RAM and SSD.

Unlike the rest of the options, this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 comes without an operating system installed, but its characteristics will not be an impediment to download Windows 11 for free and install it with a USB memory.

Screen: 15.6 “FullHD (1920×1080 pixels), IPS, 250nits, Anti-glare Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 (2C / 2T, 1.1 / 2.8GHz, 4MB) RAM: 8GB Soldered DDR4-2400 Storage: 256GB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe 3.0×2 NVMe Graphics Card: Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics 600 Operating System: No

This laptop is very good as a multimedia or student computer for its price and screen size.

On Amazon it is already reduced to only 329 euros with free shipping.

Good multimedia option: HP 240 G8

€ 349.45 at Amazon

Among the cheapest laptops that you will find and that can be updated to Windows 11 is this HP 240 G8.

It is a perfect laptop for office automation and surfing the internet with a 14-inch screen. It is also a good equipment as the first computer to study and create your Word documents and spreadsheets.

Display: 14 “HD (1366 x 768 pixels) Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 (4MB Cache, 1.1GHz) RAM: 8GB (2400MHz) DDR4-SDRAM (1 x 8) Storage: 128GB SSD Graphics card: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600 Operating system: Windows 10 Home Battery: 3 Cells Li-Ion 41 Wh

It has 128 GB of storage and an Intel Celeron processor compatible with Windows 11.

The best of this HP 240 G8 It is its price, it will only cost you 349 euros on Amazon.

Best option with AMD: HP 15s

€ 499 at Amazon

HP 15s It is a 15-inch laptop that has a good AMD Ryzen 5 processor and in which you make sure that you can use Windows 11 and all the upcoming updates.

Its base configuration features 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, but there are other options with a 512GB and 1TB SSD. Even with 12GB and 16GB of RAM, which obviously makes it more expensive.

Screen: 15.6 “FullHD Processor: Ryzen 5-4500U RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB SSD Graphics Card: Integrated Amd Radeon Integrated Graphics Operating System: Windows 10

Although you can always go for better technical features (in RAM and storage), this base configuration is more than enough for most.

You can get it on Amazon for 499 euros and all free shipping costs.

Cheapest: Asus F151MA

€ 249.99 at Amazon

What is the cheapest option you can find on Amazon that is upgraded to Windows 11? Although there are several models more or less for the same price, this laptop Asus F515MA which costs less than 250 euros is one of the cheapest.

It is a very cheap laptop and with entry feature. It is not a PC that you should use for heavy tasks, it is good for the lighter ones, such as surfing the internet and creating a document, downloads, etc …

Its processor is an Intel Celeron, but it has 4 GB of RAM, which limits it a bit. Of course, there is plenty of storage capacity.

Screen: 15.6 “HD (1366 x 768) Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 (1.1GHz, 4MB) RAM: 4GB DDR4 Storage: 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe Graphics card: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600 Operating system: No

It does not have an operating system, so you will have to download Windows 11 for free from Microsoft’s servers and install it with a pendrive.

You can use these instructions to install Windows 11 from scratch.

