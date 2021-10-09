The bell saved Anthony Joshua. When the match was over, AJ had to sit down and stayed that way for several minutes. He was floating after a long combination that Olek Usyk connected to him. Another round would have been fatal for the Englishman, but he had the opportunity to go to the cards. There was no opportunity to escape defeat there. Usyk was better and won by unanimous decision: 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113. Joshua learned against Andy Ruiz that he must be more cerebral. He applied it in his revenge against the American, against Pulev and also against Olek Usyk before more than 60,000 fans at Tottenham Stadium in London. The 31-year-old Englishman was facing one of his greatest challenges and did not want to take a wrong step … but he was overly cautious. In a chess game like the one he raised, the Ukrainian’s technique was key.

Joshua took a long time to read the fight. It was not until the fifth round that he stepped on the gas. There was time, or not. Until then, no one wanted to risk, but Usyk waited for AJ’s jab to pass it and get his punches. Thus he took advantage. Later, Joshua also began to connect his punches little by little, but he was never comfortable … nor did the Ukrainian suffer. The fight was close, but The one who put one more point was always the applicant, who had the best technique to score the best actions. He had that vitola and that of visitor, but it ended up doing justice. Each round was defined by a small detail, and most were favorable to Usyk. I was hungrier and above all less afraid. Throughout the lawsuit he managed to connect clear hands and although he had moments in which he suffered, he knew how to prevail and finish the lawsuit in style. In the final round, everything was evident. With a strong combination he left Joshua floating. He went to his chair and had a bad time. He hardly got up in time to hear the judges’ decision, but he did and made a disgruntled gesture. He knew he didn’t deserve to win.

The heavyweight game of thrones began with a displaced king. Checkmate? No. Joshua has already shown that he knows how to fall, rebuild and reign again. In the previous one it was assured that there was a signed rematch. Usyk threw balls out. “I have worked very hard for this match. I’ve been away from home for a long time. Now I want to see my family. I don’t think of any rematch“He pointed out. Of course, at 34 he has rope for a while and sent a warning to sailors. Despite being undisputed champion of the cruiser and now possessing three heavyweight crowns,” tYou haven’t seen the best Usyk yet“he snapped to leave in triumph.