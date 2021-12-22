12/22/2021 at 10:21 CET

MC

The day of the 2021 Christmas Lottery Draw and with him the illusion and the desire to be brushed by the goddess fortune and take a pinch.

The children of San Ildefonso are already at the Teatro Real in Madrid to sing the numbers that will distribute thousands of euros among hundreds of Spaniards.

Between stones, finishes and various numbers it may not be clear to you which are the graceful numbers, but we make it easy for you. Through our Christmas Lottery Checker you will be able to discover which have been the lucky tenths.

Thus, the Christmas Lottery is one of the ones that distributes the highest number of prizes. Between the highest and lowest prizes there are more than 1,400, representing a total of 2,408 million euros. El Gordo de Navidad stands out, which, for yet another year, is endowed with 400,000 euros per tenth.

You can check the full list of awards on our website.

