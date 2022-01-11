Alfonso Herrera asks new rebels to review their contracts!

Recently, the famous actor Mexican Poncho Herrera has advised the new cast of the Rebelde series that is now available in Netflix, as he asks them to review their contracts first.

The actor used his social networks to send a special message to the new generation of “Rebel“.

Everything seems to indicate that Alfonso Herrera decided to be part of the controversy, recommending that the actors of the new version of “Rebelde” be careful.

This is how Herrera launched the council this past Sunday through his various social networks.

All the success in the world! Council, check your contracts well, “he wrote on his Twitter account in which he shared a publication of Netflix Latin America.

It should be noted that this publication joins the recent statements of Dulce María, a member of the RBD group, a group that was born from the telenovela produced by Pedro Damián.

In the revelations, the singer affirmed that the members of the successful band “were danced” with the royalties and the juicy profits that the concept generated.

From there (all derivative products) we had nothing, “said the actress during the last interview for Yordi Rosado’s YouTube channel.

And it is that apparently the musical project was only thought for the period of duration of the soap opera; however, it spanned five years in total.

In this way, the singer recalled that one night, while they were in Chile, the six members met in a room to talk about the payments they received and discovered that each one was paid differently for the shows they offered.

This added to the annoyance that already existed and together they decided to sue the directors of their company.

It was something very strong because apart from that we earned a little bit for what it was, now I make accounts of what was generated with the concerts and of course, it touched us very little. When we arrived in Mexico, we all went to Benítez’s office and told him that we all wanted to win the same, but it was already the last year, “said Dulce.

However, it should be remembered that this new production that recently premiered is no longer from Televisa, but from Netflix, so it could be said that things are very different with respect to the way of working of this entertainment company that has surprised so much everybody.