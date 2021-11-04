11/04/2021

Act. At 11:44 CET

.

The Mexican Sergio perez, driver of the Red Bull team, this Wednesday led to delirium with the route of his car to about 100,000 compatriots who occupied the route of the Paseo de la Reforma. The event called Show Run CDMX is part of the preamble to the Formula One Mexican Grand Prix that will be held on Sunday at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez in the Mexican capital.

The pilot born 31 years ago in Guadalajara, Jalisco, rolled down the main avenue of Mexico City from the roundabout of the Angel of Independence, a monument where Mexican fans celebrate the victories of their sports teams, and the Diana the Huntress fountain. Pérez thanked his followers for the presence and invited them to celebrate next weekend’s race with him. “I have no words to thank so much love from so many people who are here, thank you and see you on Sunday to celebrate,” he said.

Since the early hours of this Wednesday dozens of fans arrived to reach the closest place to the security fences to attend the event prior to the return of the F1 Mexican GP. Pérez greeted his followers and later began his exhibition, when the Secretary of Tourism of the Mexican government, Checo ‘began his journey at low speed to greet the fans.

From the second lap, the pilot made the Honda engine of his Red Bull RB7 roar along the 650 meters of straight that joins the roundabouts. On the second round, several spins made by Pérez aboard the car at each step through the roundabouts unleashed the shouts of the spectators.

The Show Run closed with a turn of the pilot on foot, wrapped in a Mexican flag, between shouts, cheers and the notes of “Cielito lindo” that the mariachi sang.Sergio Pérez will look for his fifth podium of the season on Sunday at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. ‘Czech’ is fourth in the drivers’ championship with 150 points, 35 less than the Finn Valtteri Bottas from Mercedes, who is third.