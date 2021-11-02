11/02/2021 at 21:53 CET

“They know what they want to steal and where to steal it.” The millionaire robbery at the Atrio winery has been a precedent for other hospitality entrepreneurs to speak openly of similar events. The one who has opened the ban has been the chef Dabiz Munoz, recognized this year as the best chef in the world, who found similarities in the theft of the luxury hotel in Cáceres with the one he suffered in his premises months ago and pointed to “organized mafias” from outside the country. “They robbed us in the Diverxo warehouse just before the pandemic,” he confessed in an interview offered to the Ser chain in which he mentioned that the authors had knowledge of the value of what they were taking. “They stole things that were very expensive and difficult to obtain,” he added.

In the case of the theft from the Madrid chef, it occurred during a weekend with the restaurant closed and the thieves also took between 30 and 40 bottles, all high-end, with a value between 1,000 and 4,000 euros each. On Atrium the alleged perpetrators took 45 bottles, the most valuable, a copy of Chateau d’Yquem for 300,000 euros. For his part, the chef reported the events to the police, who opened an investigation into the matter. So far he has not recovered any bottles and in statements to the media, he assured that he had no hope that they would appear.

In relation to this association that the Madrid chef made about the possibility that both robberies have a connection, this newspaper contacted the National Police, which did not reveal if any of the hypotheses that are being considered about what happened follow this line under the argument of no hinder police work. It also happens that the investigation has been joined by a police unit specialized in crime based in Madrid.

The event was the biggest blow to the luxury hotel in its history and took place on the night of October 26-27. At all times, the testimony offered by the hotel owners is that “it was meticulously prepared.” In this sense, they suspect a couple who stayed at the hotel and during the early morning they circumvented security and entertained the manager with the justification of ordering something to eat from the kitchen service, which was closed. In this interval, one of them dodged the cameras and magnetic locks and stole the 45 ‘jewels’ from the Caceres winery, one of the hotel’s great attractions since it is considered one of the best in the world.