

In the rush, the chef made a serious mistake with the food.

The kitchen It is one of the most complicated and demanding jobs that can exist, since in addition to being very sacrificed when having to invest time and money, chefs also have the lives of their guests in their hands, especially if they serve food that is in poor condition.

On the subject, the British newspaper The Guardian published the case of a chef who has been sentenced by a local court to spend 4 months in prison after being found cUlpable of having caused the death of an old woman and being the cause of the poisoning of 32 other people due to a meal that he prepared and served them.

The chef in question is named John Croucher and he was the head chef of a pub in the small town of Hinton-in-the-Hedges, located about 50 miles northwest of London. It was on October 8, 2018 when the establishment organized a dinner for 35 people on the occasion of a local church party. The cook prepared “‘shepherd’s pie,” or shepherd’s pie, a traditional English dish consisting of cooked minced meat topped with mashed potatoes.

A 92-year-old woman who attended the dinner began to vomit repeatedly after eating the meatloaf and hours later died of vomiting-induced gastrointestinal bleeding. Another 31 people claim to have been intoxicated, while 3 attendees left the dinner safe and sound by not trying the dish because they were vegetarians.

Croucher admitted to the authorities having violated a food regulation because the investigation of the case showed that the minced meat was not well cooked and was placed in a pan with ice water. the chef had to go, so he put the meat on transparent paper and put it in the fridge overnight. After leaving it, he cooked it again and added hot mashed potatoes and did not take the temperature when it was served.

“I hate to say it, I really hate to say it, but I think I rushed… Regret is an understatement. It is something I will never forget. Thanks to this, I am a better chef and it is a shame that the cost has been what it has been ”, the chef would have declared when hearing his sentence.

