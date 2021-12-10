Exatlon United States Chelly Cantú talks about her marriage

Chelly Cantú is undoubtedly a woman fulfilled in different aspects of her life, and beyond her role as an athlete and champion of the first season of EXATLON United States, her marriage to personal trainer Luis Tuzo is one of her greatest prides.

The beautiful Mexican is constantly sharing photos next to the owner of her heart, and this time she posted on her Instagram a beautiful image with Tuzo, with which she took the opportunity to send a message about her marriage.

The Beijing Olympic champion published a snapshot in which she saw herself smiling next to her beau, where she revealed a wonderful tip for the success of a marriage: always support your partner including suando for certain reasons they cannot be together.

“With distance or without distance, I am with you wherever I go,” said the athlete, dedicating some beautiful words to her husband, with which she also asked for wisdom to take her marriage far. “May God continue to teach me to love you more every day, that life gives us what we deserve and that I am on the way by your side always to love you in all your presentations…. I love you, honey!”.

In her post, Chelly also wanted her married followers to share tips for those who are about to walk down the aisle, as well as the one she revealed.

“What advice would you give someone who is getting married? #couplegoals #marriage #blessed #happiness #chellytuzo “, added the co-host of EXATLON United States.

The comments were not long in coming, and after her “post”, the fans of the Mexican ran to express all kinds of compliments and blessings for her beautiful marriage to Luis Tuzo.

“😍What a beautiful couple 😍🙏🏻🙏🏻”, “I love how they pursue their dreams together! ❤️🔥 ”and“ No problem they go through, it is bigger than the love they have 🙌 that advice was given to me by my grandmother and it has served me a lot 👏👏 ”, were some of the messages from Chelly’s fans.

“Blessings beautiful couple. Eternal love cultivated every day with respect, communication, understanding, support, simple details of complicity. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ”, added another fan.

A few months ago, Chelly also dedicated some beautiful phrases to her husband, where she reaffirmed the happiness she has felt at his side in the more than 10 years they have been together and the admiration that he professes for him.

“I am extremely proud of you, of your discipline, of your perseverance and dedication to what you like. I know that what you propose you will achieve. Congratulations for being an example for others, to continue reaping the fruits of who you are and not only in that environment, but as a son, friend, husband, etc ”, said the athlete. “God continue to give you health, joys, work, goals and dreams, I will continue to support you, fighting together with you to fulfill our dreams. To keep working hard for our goals and dreams to live an incredible life. I love you! Thank you for wanting to live your life by my side and for wanting to learn everything together, in health and illness, in poverty and wealth; And everything else. Always by your side!!!”.

