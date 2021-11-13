.

Marisela “Chelly” Cantú uploaded a photo to her Instagram account and immediately aroused the interest of her followers. The winner of the first season of the Telemundo reality show, Exatlon, expressed her need to enjoy the beach with someone very special.

“I need a little beach with you @ luis.tuzo. Who would you take to the beach? ”, He wrote next to a photo of the memory that he uploaded where he poses in a bikini. In the same publication, he also uploaded a video. Both audiovisual elements unleashed the admiration of his more than 274 thousand followers, generating 5,500 Likes and various comments.

“OMG Waooo a great body, super Spectacular worthy of congratulations”, “Rich mom, what a beautiful figure, you look beautiful”, “What a beautiful abdomen”, “Sculptural body, wow, impressive”, were some of the comments generated by the publication.

Who the 31-year-old Mexican was referring to in her post was her husband, coach Luis Tuzo, with whom she has been in a relationship for more than ten years. In a recent publication that the athlete made, he revealed that this year has been challenging for both of them as a couple, but he made it clear that he wants to spend the rest of his life with the athlete.

“Without a doubt this year has been a year of ups and downs, of extremely happy situations, but also very sad. A challenging year where life and certain circumstances put us to the test as a couple, “wrote Tuzo, then unleash the intense love he feels for Chelly.

“Today I want to thank God for making us coincide and for joining us in marriage. Today I verify that the achievements and triumphs of each one are of both. That the stumbles, mistakes and sorrows we will always fight together. Today without a doubt I know that together we are stronger and we will always move forward. Today I want to tell you that I am loving you more than ever and that you are without a doubt the best and most beautiful thing that ever happened to me. Today I want to reaffirm my commitment to you, that I will be in good times and bad, that you never doubt my love and my affection. I want you to always keep in mind that I will be there for you at all times. These ends at your side that we were finally able to share and enjoy have truly been the best we have ever had ”, he added.

The athlete ended by asking for blessings for their union and continued praising his wife. “I want to ask God to continue to bless you with health, wisdom and to always protect you. Today I want to tell you that I will always fulfill our phrase: “Always by your side.” I am loving you as you do not have an idea and that makes us have fullness. Long live our love and affection! May our marriage be the greatest on the planet. You are my greatest admiration, motivation and you really are the most beautiful thing on earth. Thank you for simply existing, ”the romantic message ended.

