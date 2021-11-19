Exatlon United States / Instagram What is Chelly Cantú’s great project

Chelly Cantú is an example of discipline, improvement, self-love and above all, of struggle and dedication to achieve all the goals that she proposes.

And in addition to being a celebrity that is widely followed on social networks for her exercise tutorials, after passing through EXATLON United States, the Mexican has also become an influencer.

And this time the winner of the first season of EXATLON United States took a few minutes to talk about the most important project she has in her life. By the way, he wanted to share the beautiful message with his followers, as an inspiration.

“Every morning is grateful that you have a new day to conquer, for being better than you were yesterday, every day we can improve something, and only you are responsible for what follows, for what you decide to do with your time,” he said. The Mexican in a video she shared on her Instagram, where she is seen riding a skateboard, accompanied by one of her dogs. “So take advantage of every second, investing it in you, because there is no better life project than yours.”

“You, you are your best life project. Take advantage of every second and live for you and for you #beyourself #thetimeisnow #alwaysforyou #behappy “, added the athlete with a comment in her publication.

After emphasizing that the biggest and most important project she has in her life is that of herself, that of being true to her dreams, and realizing that each person must be clear about this, and be oneself, Chelly’s message fell between his fans.

“Greetings Chely, very nice your message, thank you ❤️”, “Very good message 👏”, “That’s the attitude. Thank you for your message 🙏💝🙌 ”and“ Thank you for those positive words ”, were some of the comments expressed by his followers.

“What beautiful words @chellycantu, that’s right, thanking God is very important. Your video with your dog is beautiful 🐶 🥰 ”, commented another Chelly fan.

A few weeks ago the Mexican showed that within her life project, a fundamental person is her husband, coach Luis Tuzo, to whom the athlete does not stop declaring her enormous admiration.

“I am extremely proud of you, of your discipline, of your perseverance and dedication to what you like. I know that what you propose you will achieve. Congratulations for being an example for others, to continue reaping the fruits of who you are and not only in that environment, but also as a son, friend, husband, etc. “, commented the Olympic gymnast, on her Instagram account, in one of the publications , where the accolades for her husband, whom she has described as her ideal dumbbell, surfaced.

“I will continue to support you, fighting together with you to fulfill our dreams. To keep working hard for our goals and dreams to live an incredible life. I love you! Thank you for wanting to live your life by my side and for wanting to learn everything together, in health and illness, in poverty and wealth; And everything else. Always by your side !!! ”, Chelly added, in one of her most loving messages for her husband.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories