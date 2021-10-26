10/26/2021 at 2:40 PM CEST

ANDhe Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea face the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup as favorites in their respective commitments: Leeds United and Southampton are their rivals. Both arrive at the cup meeting after getting rid of their rivals on the last day of the Premier League and as Unbeaten after resumption by the second national team break of the 2021/12 season.

The Gunners, who have relieved their initial situation after three defeats in the first three days of the Premier League, face the duel after easily defeating West Bromwich Albion (0-6) and AFC Wimbledon in the second (3-0) in the first round. They will face the always complicated Leeds United of Marcelo Bielsa still with the losses of Granit Xhaka and Kieran Tierney.

The blues, meanwhile, are one of the most authoritarian teams in the Premier League today: swept (7-0) Norwich City on the last day and add four consecutive victories among all competitions. Thomas Tuchel’s men arrive with 15 goals in favor and only one against in their last four games and with the certainty of knowing what it’s like to beat Southampton this season.

Manchester United and Everton, the most notorious eliminations

The Carabao Cup is a competition that never disappoints due to its equality and emotion: in the previous round they fell surprisingly Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United, losing by the minimum against West Ham, and Rafa Benítez’s Everton, who failed to overcome Queens Park Rangers on penalties (8-7) after signing a two-sided draw.

The British tournament enters its decisive phase and the 16 qualified teams seek a ticket to the quarterfinals. Teams like Chelsea, Sunderland, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Leicester City, Brentford and Manchester City are favorites in their respective matches.