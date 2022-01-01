01/01/2022 at 18:30 CET

Adrià Leon

Too much stakes at Stamford Bridge to be a January 2nd. It is said that the seasons begin to decline in April, but the truth is that the footprint of the Manchester City he is staggering all his pursuers. Neither Chelsea nor Liverpool slip away, who will face each other tomorrow in a duel that, in case of dodging the tie, could turn into a blow, practically, definitive for the team that is defeated.

The ‘blues’, depleted by the casualties, will not be able to count on Chilwell, James Y Thiago silva, While Christensen Y Werner They continue to leave uncertainty about their presence on this day 21 of the Premier League. Tuchel will have to do some juggling, who already suffered a misfortune in added time against Brighton and does not want any more surprises. Much of the options

The set ‘red’, for its part, arrives with the absence of Elliot, Adrián, Phillips, Origi and Robertson, which causes loss due to sanction. They will be doubt until the last minute Minamino and Thiago. Key day on the calendar for Klopp’s pupils, who are forced to make up for the loss suffered at King Power Stadium with at least one point.

The German coach, who tested positive for covid during yesterday’s tests, as indicated by the same club, will not be able to direct the whole network. Small setback for the Anfield team, who will have to manage to get the three points without missing the leader of their ranks.

Probable lineups:

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Rüdiger; Pulisic, Kanté, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Mason Mount and Lukaku.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino and Mané.

Referee: Anthony Taylor.