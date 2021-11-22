The Chelsea receives this Tuesday night at Juventus in a decisive duel to define the leader of Group H. The transalpine team leads the English team by three points, thanks to the narrow victory they achieved on September 29 in Turin with a solitary goal from Federico Chiesa (1-0). Therefore, a minimal disadvantage that the pupils of Thomas tuchel will try to reverse in Stamford Bridge.

Juve, undefeated in Europe

The set led by Massimiliano Allegri he lives trapped between two antagonistic realities. Your situation in the A series, ranked eighth 11 points behind the leader, is disappointing. In Europe, however, his track record is immaculate. Four games, four wins. Nine goals for, two against. A streak that ‘Vecchia Signora’, mathematically classified for the round of 16, will try to finish by securing first place in the home of the European champion.

The Italian team will have to overcome the casualties. At the last minute, Allegri lost due to injury to Danilo, who will be out for about eight weeks due to a muscle injury. The loss of the Brazilian joins the already known of Chiellini, Ramsey, From Sciglio and Bernardeschi. The best news for the ‘bianconeri’ is the recovery of Dybala, although the Livorno coach clarified that he does not know “how many minutes he has in his legs.” Therefore, its ownership seems unlikely.

London reliability

Absences are a condition that Chelsea have long learned to deal with. the reliability of the London team in Premier League it is overwhelming, with nine victories in twelve days. In fact, the block of Tuchel He has only lost two games so far this season. In league against City from Guardiola and in Champions Front of Juve, both 1-0.

Such is the wealth of resources of the Chelsea that in the absence of Romelu lukaku, the ‘blue’ box has been able to continue scoring with a much more mobile attack led by the talented Havertz as false ‘9’. Tuchel confirmed this Monday at a press conference that the striker will play “at most” the last minutes of the game. However, he confirmed that both Werner What Jorginho are available but Havertz is doubt.

Probable lineups

Chelsea: Mendy; Rudiger, Christensen, T. Silva; James, Jorginho, Kanté, M. Alonso; Hudson-Odoi, Mount; Havertz

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, A. Sandro; McKennie, Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Morata and Chiesa.