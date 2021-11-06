11/05/2021 at 18:41 CET

Chelsea, a priori, has the easiest match of the day among the top contenders for the final title of the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel’s team arrives thrown into the clash against Burnley after reaping four consecutive wins in the league.

He wants to play poker against an opponent who is in the relegation zone. 14 goals for in the last four games and just one goal against Southampton. Mendy adds three consecutive ‘clean sheets’ in Premier.

It is a favorable day for the ‘blues’. United and City face each other and Liverpool visit the London Olympics to face West Ham that is fourth placed just two points behind the ‘reds’. It is not an easy way out.

So that, Londoners want to fish in rough waters to stay at the top of the table. Tuchel still won’t be able to count on Lukaku, Werner and Kovacic, injured.

Probable lineups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger; James, Kanté, Jorginho, Chilwell; Pulisic, Ziyech, Havertz.

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Cornet, Wood.

Referee: Andre Marriner.

Hour: Saturday, 4:00 p.m.