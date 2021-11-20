11/20/2021 at 3:33 PM CET

Jesus Burgos

Chelsea FC maintains the leadership of the Premier League after beating Leicester (0-3) with solvency and comfort, thanks to goals from Antonio Rüdiger, N’Golo Kanté and Christian Pulisic, which sought to complicate things for the visiting team but where the good collective work and the great game in general of those of Thomas tuchel prevented the locals from getting into the game and could take advantage of the dangerous arrivals at the goal of Edouard Mendy.

I READ

CHE

Leicester

Schmeichel; Albrighton, Amartey, Evans, Söyüncü; Castagne, Soumaré (Dewsbury-Hall, 75 ‘), Ndidi; Barnes (Maddison, 45 ‘), Lookman (Iheanacho, 45’) and Vardy.

Chelsea

Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger, James; Kanté, Jorginho (Loftus-Cheek, 77 ‘), Chilwell; Mount (Ziyech, 61 ‘), Havertz (Pulisic, 61’) and Hudson Odoi.

Goals

0-1 (14 ‘): Rüdiger. 0-2 (28 ‘): Kanté. 0-3 (71 ‘): Pulisic.

Referee

Paul Tierney. TA: Schmeichel, Evans and Amartey / Mendy.

Incidents

Match corresponding to the twelfth day of the Premier League played at the King Power Stadium (Leicester).

Those of Thomas Tuchel consolidate with 29 points at the top of the Premier League standings after winning with force and solvency away from home in an always complicated duel at the King Power Stadium. A first half where the visitors dominated straightened the victory thanks to the goals of Antonio Rüdiger and N’Golo Kanté, in the first half, and Christian pulisic, In the second half. The ‘blue’ were penalized with up to three goals annulled in the second half that prevented the win from being greater.

The central Rüdiger opened the scoring account of the match, scoring his eighth goal in the Premier League and his fourth against the ‘foxes’, thanks to a great header that beat Schmeichel. A few minutes later, Kanté extended the distances on the scoreboard, making the former’s law effective and putting the victory back on track before the break. However, those of Tuchel They had us more show in store in the second half.

And the win could be greater

In the second half the dynamic was maintained. The locals went a bit up in search of reducing advantages but beyond some isolated occasion, a shot from Iheanacho for example, Leicester could barely get into the game due to the insistence on attack by the visitors. In the end, Christian pulisic, just entered the field of play, defined a great collective quick play to close a win that could be greater. Up to three so much ‘blues’ annulled the referee for offside. However, three goals that certify the good moment of Chelsea and keep it at the top of the Premier League standings.