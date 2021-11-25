11/25/2021 at 3:14 PM CET

Marc Escolà

The Chelsea going into overdrive. The current champion of Europe has started the season like a shot and after leading the Premier League and ensure their pass to the eighth of the Champions, Londoners are already looking to the next winter transfer market.

The box Thomas tuchel It has been linked to a series of goals to supply players who could leave next summer, when their contracts expire. Although negotiations to extend these agreements will be considered a priority, the Chelsea he has some names on his agenda.

According to English media such as Mirror, the team of Tuchel has the Italian striker Federico Chiesa in the spotlight and would be willing to offer a amount close to 100 million euros. Reach the knockout phase of the Champions entails a considerable inflow of cash (almost 10 million), which the club can use to make an exorbitant offer like the one at the end of the Juventus.

Chelsea ready ‘monster’ offer for Federico Chiesa as agreement ‘imminent’https: //t.co/GTwbkQmJGv pic.twitter.com/peeycmmVmv – Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 25, 2021

Open door to Pulisic

For this there would have to be casualties in the ‘blues’. The American winger Christian pulisic I could pack up Stamford Bridge if an offer of around 50 million euros arrives. Barça and Liverpool would have asked about his situation. Pulisic He hasn’t been a regular first-team player under the new coach, has struggled with various injuries, and may be looking to continue his career elsewhere.

The Chelsea has been linked repeatedly with the Italian international, who impressed during the successful participation with his country, Italy, winner of the Eurocup last summer. Chiesa could have been the focus of conversation between the club’s leaders when the ‘blues’ beat the Juve on the Champions this Tuesday night.

Thiago Silva will renew

One of the players who could remain in the London team is Thiago silva, which has convinced the German coach. The Brazilian international’s contract expires next summer, but “the first contacts” have been made for a new contract, and various sources say that the agreement between the club and the player “is imminent.”