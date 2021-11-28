11/28/2021 at 12:45 AM CET

betfair

And suddenly Carrick’s team arrives, because the interim coach is Carrick, needing to give a bell at Stamford Bridge, no more, no less. That place in which to score a goal is an almost impossible task, as the cat Mendy is under sticks flanked by a wonderful line of three centrals in front. Of course, the marathoner Kanté will not be for this game, an important loss like Chilwell’s is, this harder because it will be long-lasting. (Chelsea win is paid [1.57 a 1])

United are looking for some peace with Cristiano as almost the only argument. He saved the team in Villarreal as he is used to, although doing the same thing daily is impossible and the Portuguese star himself knows it. Two players are close to him in terms of prominence -De Gea and Bruno Fernandes-, but the rest of his teammates live in the abyss right now. At least in the Bridge will not be Maguire, sanctioned, the most expensive defender in history and at the same time the most criticized in this fateful season.

If Chelsea did …

It is not known what will become of United in this course that has started with curves, as happened with Chelsea in the past. That reaction of the Londoners in a season that started crooked and ended with the Champions League should serve as a guide for the ‘red devils’. It is the importance of the projects on the stars, of the ideas on the names, of the technicians on the legends.

The ‘blue’ team removed Lampard from the bench a year ago to make way for Tuchel. The same has now done United with Solskjaer, another legendary ex-footballer. The search for a replacement is not being as straightforward as it was for Chelsea. Then Tuchel had been released, incredibly fired from PSG, and the bet was safe. And you already know with what result, in addition. (Chelsea win at halftime and in the end it pays [2,57 a 1]).

A German ideologue

United have not encountered that market opportunity. QHe comes to Pochettino, curiously also a PSG coach like Tuchel was once, but there is no option of taking him out of Paris right now. Or at least not in the short term. That is why the name of Rangnick, the ideologue of the German school of coaches, the father of the Klopp, Tuchel or Nagelsmann sounds.

United’s plan is to take him to the bench until the end of the season and then pass him to the offices so that he continues to leave his mark from the management. Then yes, Pochettino or any other self-respecting would arrive. Those of Chelsea and United are parallel lives if we compare the starts of the course of last year and this; yes, there is no doubt that the ‘blues’ were correct in their planning after Lampard’s dismissal and it remains to be seen what happens at Old Trafford.