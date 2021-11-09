11/09/2021 at 06:26 CET

.

The eaves DeMar DeRozan contributed 28 points, guard Zach LaVine reached 24 and the Chicago Bulls stood out in the last quarter by scoring 42 goals that assured them the victory this Monday by 118-95 before Brooklyn Nets.

The rookie escort Ayo Dosumnu, which came out of reserve, scored 15 points and played a key role in the Bulls’ final scoring streak who returned to the path of victory after having lost two consecutive games.

While the Montenegrin Swiss center Nikola Vucevic finished as the best of the Bulls in the inside game by getting a double-double of 11 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists that helped Chicago win.

The eaves Kevin Durant, who entered as the league’s leading scorer with pAverage of 28.6, had 38 pointsBut Brooklyn had its five-game winning streak interrupted.

The pivot LaMarcus Aldridge reached 19 pointsBut star guard James Harden was left with 14 after missing 7 of 11 shots from the field, including 3 of 7 3-point attempts.

The Nets had played Sunday in Toronto and at the end of the game they showed that their physical strength began to fail.

Brooklyn had a 76-78 lead going into the fourth period. Aldridge made a pair of free throws to open the score in the fourth, but Chicago responded with 13 points in a row that allowed him to take control of the game and the scoreboard.