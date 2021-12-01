Almost two years have passed since the famous virus of Chinese origin, COVID-19, arrived to turn the lives of thousands of people around the world, and the proof of this is that of Ana Bárbara.

A few days ago, the singer released a statement through her social networks. where he confirmed that he had contracted COVID-19, he also shared that he was going to have to cancel his activities for the next few days.

“To all my bandits, thank you and I’m very sorry,” said singer Ana Bárbara InstaStories after announcing the cancellation of her November 27 presentation in Taxco, Guerrero.

Like a professional and always dedicated to her audience, the star of the Mexican regional assured that she will replace the dates as soon as possible.

And the fact is that the days have not been easy for the singer, despite being very active in networks and sharing each of her health states throughout the day, she looks very poor.

And it is that he has alarmed his followers by appearing without oxygen; however he shared that he was fine, and has been on a chicken broth diet for the past few days.

The famous one has worried all her followers. Photo: IG / anabarbaramusic

“Now to eat well to be strong as soon as possible.” He also posted a video in which he is fogging.

It should be noted that this time that he has been in quarantine has been quite sensitive for the star, as he has dared to share some things from his private life, as he has had enough time to reflect.

The trauma of his real name

The actress and singer has stood out for her long career in regional Mexican music, but she has also ventured into other genres such as urban alongside stars such as Daddy Yankee or Bad Bunny.

Before she was diagnosed with the virus, the star appeared on Yordi Rosado’s podcast, and recounted some traumas from her past and various things that she has managed to overcome today.

Potosina opens her heart to her followers. Photo: IG / anabarbaramusic

Since the death of his sister, who died in a car accident, the abandonment of his father and even scams in his businesses, were some things he shared with the driver on his YouTube channel.

However, the singer confessed the trauma that was her real name, which is: Altagracia Ugalde Mota, and what it generated, so she chose to call herself: Ana Bárbara.

“Very close people tell me ‘Little’, so imagine Altagracia and I little, little, all so petite. My name was strange, so they said to me many times: ‘How can you call yourself Altagracia if you are not tall?’, And almost they told me and without grace, it was a bit traumatic, “he said.

