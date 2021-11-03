11/03/2021 at 05:00 CET

“My name is John, I live in Barcelona. If you want, we better talk on WhatsApp, than Facebook Dating I don’t use it much. “With that message, after a like on that page to find a partner, it all started.” It was June 12. ANDor I had never used this application but I downloaded it and well, I had it there. Suddenly I like a guy. I liked him back & rdquor ;.

The speaker is Pedro (fictitious name to protect his identity), a 30-year-old man living in Barcelona who has been fighting for months against a “mafia of scammers that operates on the net.” They promised to win 48,000 euros, but they ended ripping you off 16,000, according to two complaints filed by the man before the Mossos d’Esquadra, on July 20 and August 31, and to which OPEN CASE has acceded.

Him and others five hundred affected have joined in a platform to uncover the scam. But, according to the young man, thousands of people around the world have fallen into this cyber trap. “As we speak, I have received three likes from three different scammers. They are all over the place,” he warns.

“First they excite you, they make you believe that you have a relationship and then they steal you”

Real messages sent by scammers to Pedro. |

The trap

“He said his name was John. That he was in Barcelona on business. We started talking: what are your hobbies, what do you like. He told me that he read, the beach & mldr; and also that he liked investments”, summarizes Pedro. “First I was excited. We talked every day: what have you eaten, I want to see you, what are you going to have for dinner, make you believe you have a relationship“recalls the man.

“They ask you if you know about investments. If you tell them that you don’t become the perfect victim.” Black on white, seems like an easy hoax to spot, but the plot is perfectly orchestrated: “They show you photos of expensive things, a desirable lifestyle, and they tell you that it is all thanks to cryptocurrencies.” You have previously fallen in love. “As they want the best for you, you are their partner, they are going to teach you how to earn money“.

Pedro is still struggling to get his back. According to the complaint to which OPEN CASE has had access, John -his fraudster- he invented a life, an identity, and even an image. “We are going to get a lot of things.” All seasoned with “I love you”, “I love you” and “I will make you earn money”.

To carry out the deception, John explained that he had to open “three profiles on three different platforms: BINANCE, EFFORTWE 365 and META TRADER 5“The mechanics are simple, but the terminology complex – that’s why they manage to deceive – for those who do not know about investments and computing.

“BINANCE is the wallet (where you change currency), then they invite you to join the scam platform, Effortwe 365 -now closed, they create new ones to avoid tracing- and, finally, they tell you to open an account in Meta Trader 5 , a platform that is legitimate, but that it is hacked by them for fraud. The graphs and data that show, your money, is fake & rdquor ;.

“I invested 500 euros and they made me believe that I had won 200. As I saw that I was making money, I gave them another 6,000 euros”

Since Pedro did not understand cryptocurrencies, John was always supervising everything. “Through screenshots he told me what to do. He was showing me the return on my money. It was all a lie, the money that was reflected there was not true. “He let himself be carried away.” You trust that everything will go well, “says Pedro.

“At that time, I was working from Monday to Sunday and had some money saved. I started by investing 500 euros.” In the first operation he won 200 euros. Withdrew them. “I saw that he was really making money.” It was just a decoy. According to his complaint, he deposited 6,000 euros more.

As the weeks went by, her dating relationship with John was consolidating. “You are the most important person in my life & mldr; I don’t want to hurt you, “the young man recalls.” We continue to operate & rdquor ;. The deception lasted two months.

“John was always talking about us, us, us & mldr; all in plural. I’m going to help you, “Pedro remembers.”He insisted that I had to put in more money“Pedro, in love, believed him,” since he had no more, he offered me the possibility that the platform would lend it to me. ” he applied for a credit in it to his scammers.

“Suddenly, they said that if I did not pay the loan in 10 days they would freeze my account – I would lose everything – and they would penalize me and generate interest for each day it took to pay back the money. John then acted as a supposed defender.” He said that he had sent money to my account to help me. It was part of the plan. I felt committed to continue investing to be able to give back everything. I had to ask for a salary advance at work. ”

Hacker without a face. | Shutterstock

When is that supposed to had completed the payment of the presumed loan, “the platform invented more surcharges: 5,000 euros for entering it late. And another 5,000 for an international law. I told John this was a scam, that we had been deceived. That if I had to pay a tax, I would pay it to the Spanish Tax Agency, not to a platform. I went to report. “So John disappeared. He deleted his Facebook account and phone number. Pedro has not seen him since.

On dating networks and TikTok

The scam suffered by Pedro has a name, the police know her as ‘Pig butchering crime’ (In Castilian it is translated as slaughter of the pig or crime by slaughtering the pig). They select the victim in dating applications and other social networks such as TikTok, they convince to make economic investments in plans that do not exist. Thus, while taking their money from the victims, the organization fattens its piggy bank. When they discover their deception, they break the piggy bank (they kill the pig) and disappear. Pedro assures that another of the scammed that he knows lost a million euros with the same fraud.Who’s behind?

In his complaint, Pedro points to a name, a Chinese tycoon who would have a telecommunications industry and who, he says, operates in “Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates.” Different venues that operate-scam worldwide.

The scammers would be people deceived at the beginning, according to the young man, and then extorted to deceive others: “The they capture and force, in horrible conditions, to swindle. They promise them jobs with good wages and take them to different countries. They take their passports and put them in call centers. “Their modus operandi would be orchestrated:” they receive training that includes how to create fake profiles on social networks, how to identify the right victims, how to establish relationships, platonic or romantic, and how to win trust. “Also,” how to coerce them to invest in cryptocurrencies or in currency trading through supposedly third-party investment websites, actually hosted by the scam group. “

Pay attention to your instinct

How to avoid being a victim of a scam like this? From onBranding, a cybersecurity company, intelligence analysis and private investigation, warn: “dating applications have their success, but you have to be careful, take precautions and listen to your instincts”.

When making economic transactions, Selva Orejón, founder and director of onBranding, remembers that “cryptocurrency is a virtual currency, based on blockchain technology “, and” to operate with it it is essential to know this technology“. The expert focuses on another key question:” there are many people who do not know how to safeguard and secure their digital identity. “Their accounts, their portfolios.” There are many risks. ”

Reputation on the Internet

Orejón sees fundamental that “if you are going to act on different platforms”, you review “their importance and reputation on the Internet”.

“Dating applications are full of scammers. The FBI has already warned, Holland, Germany – also Spain,” Pedro denounces. It is not only money. “They can do a lot of damage. They can destroy your life. There are people who have committed suicide in despair, or have tried to do so. I spend a large part of my day reporting on Facebook Dating, Tinder … It’s full. ”