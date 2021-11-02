The Kansas City Chiefs squeaked out a win against the New York Giants, and fans were not happy about it.

The Kansas City Chiefs, on paper, are supposed to have no struggles at all against a New York Giants team that only has two wins on the year. Yet, this is the 2021 Chiefs, where the defense is porous and the offense is shockingly underperforming, specifically quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Nothing was going to come easy, and that was evident on Monday night.

Kansas City earned the win over New York, but by the narrow score of 20-17. The Chiefs are now 4-4 on the year after the victory, but some of the fanbase is far from pleased with what they saw in primetime.

Chiefs win a nail bitter against the Giants and y’all expect us to beat the Packers? 😭😭 – Robert (4-4) 💔💔⏳ (@ RobertRaymond46) November 2, 2021

The most unfulfilling chiefs win I’ve ever witnessed. – Jordan Hurst (@Jordan_isRaw) November 2, 2021

Been saying all week the Chiefs need to turn it around this week or they just won’t. Beat the Giants by 3… not quite the turnaround anyone wanted. Penalties and turnovers still a problem. – riot_is_big_brother (@Solskeren) November 2, 2021

After 8 weeks we know who the Chiefs are and the answer is they’re not very good. A lot of crap to fix and facing a brutal schedule down the stretch. – Leigh Oleszczak (@ Like_a_Leigh_6) November 2, 2021

Someone is shooting off fireworks in my neighborhood because the Chiefs beat the… Giants…. by 3…. – Nathan Rebarchek (@nrebarchek) November 2, 2021

That was the most bitter-sweet win I have ever seen. We should not be going at it with the Giants. I better not see any celebrations tonight, the chiefs have a lot of work to do. – Thomas Stevens (@ bigtummy03) November 2, 2021

Chiefs fans not pleased with 20-17 win over Giants

When watching this game, it was evident that there were chances for the team to actually emerge with their fifth loss of the season. But luckily for them, they faed a Giants team that does not know how to close out a game. That was evident in the fourth quarter especially on Kansas City’s final drive.

Mahomes actually threw an interception to New York defensive back Julian Love, but he received the ultimate gift in linebacker Oshane Ximines being offsides on the play. Then, Giants linebacker Tae Crowder was called for a face mask on tight end Travis Kelce. Even though the Chiefs made it to the red zone, they were unable to score a touchdown and settled for a field goal after a third down sack by cornerback Keion Crossen on Mahomes.

The Chiefs were bailed out by their defense on New York’s final drive, as they made quarterback Daniel Jones’ life miserable by sacking him twice and forcing a turnover on downs.

Kansas City dominated the time of possession (34:38), but were only able to score 20 points, as they went 2-for-6 in the red zone. While the Giants were called for 10 penalties for 88 yards, the Chiefs were called for 12 for a grand total of 103 yards.

Yes, you can take the wins when you can get them, but the Chiefs have a tough challenge ahead of them next weekend when they play the 7-1 Green Bay Packers.