Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception to Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II, after Tyreek HIll tipped the pass.

The Week 13 edition of Sunday Night Football featured the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the rival Denver Broncos team, who pulled off a huge win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Even the Chiefs dominated the scoreboard, there were moments that kept the Broncos in the game.

With the Chiefs leading 10-3 in the third quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to his No. 1 wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The issue is, Hill tipped the throw up into the air allowing Broncos rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II to intercept it.

That left some Twitter users to say that Mahomes should not be credited for the interception. Rather, Hill should be given it instead.

Chiefs: Twitter wants Tyreek Hill to be credited for interception rather than Patrick Mahomes

Tyreek hill is the reason for 95% of mahomes ints 😂 mahomes has to be getting sick of it – ColtsNation 💙 (@ Tyrell61484879) December 6, 2021

Tyreek Hill’s drops have been a massive problem this season. In fact, I think at this point you could call the drops the biggest issue plaguing the #Chiefs offense. – Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) December 6, 2021

Will need @NextGenStats to let me know the chances of completion for that throw to Tyreek Hill. I’m guessing that’s another one of the those 75% chance of completion throws turned interception. – Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) December 6, 2021

Third time this season ball has gone off Tyreek Hill for an INT. – Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) December 6, 2021

Tyreek Hill is leading the NFL in interceptions by a WR. – Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) December 6, 2021

Tyreek Hill has to lead the league in assists on INTs this season. – Heath Cummings (@heathcummingssr) December 6, 2021

Literally didn’t but okay? Lol Tyreek gave it to him – Carson Hudkins 💍💍Chiefs RS (7-4) #FireSpag (@Carson_Hudkins) December 6, 2021

Tyreek has like 4 interceptions this year… – Bre☃️ (@ T0MFRAUDY) December 6, 2021

That’s the third interception thrown by Tyreek Hill this season. – Kali Mahomes (@ClayWendler) December 6, 2021

For those clamoring for it, the interception will not go to Hill, obviously. Luckily for Kansas City, this interception did not prove to be costly, as the Broncos went three-and-out on the ensuing drive.

Teddy Bridgewater, on the other hand, did throw a costly interception. With the team trailing 16-3 in the fourth quarter, Bridgewater threw a pass intended for receiver Tim Patrick, but it was picked off by safety Daniel Sorensen and returned for a touchdown.

That will be credited as Mahomes’ 12th interception of the season, tied for the most he has ever thrown in a single year since becoming Chiefs quarterback. He threw that many interceptions back in 2018, his first year starting under center.

That was also Surtain’s fourth interception of the year. The ninth-overall selection in this year’s NFL Draft picked off Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert twice last week, one of which was returned for a touchdown.