

Michigan police reported that the teenager and the child were abducted in Kentucky and Tennessee respectively.

A boy and a teenage girl were kidnapped in Tennessee and Kentucky respectively, and authorities are handling the possibility that the abductor could be heading toward northern Michigan.

Michigan State Police said in a statement that Jacob Clare, 32, a suspected kidnapping suspect, is heading to the Harbor Spring area with his 16-year-old niece Amber Clare and 3-year-old son Noah Clare.

Authorities described Jacob as being around 6 feet 8 inches, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes. He also has tribal tattoos on his left arm and shoulder, Woddtv reported.

Amber Clare was described as 5 feet 7 inches, weighing 140 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes; she was kidnapped in Kentucky, while the boy Noah Clare is around 3 feet 4 inches, weighing 40 pounds with short curly brown hair with blue eyes. His abduction was staged in Tennessee.

Police reported that Jacob Clara was last seen in a silver 2005 Subaru Legacy car, with rear decals and Tennessee license plate 42MY10. They also reported that the vehicle has a dent in the rear bumper on the driver’s side.

According to WKRN, Amber and Noah were reported missing since November 5. Investigators hypothesize that Jacob Clare left with the Kentucky teenager, subsequently taking the 3-year-old boy.

Meanwhile, the Alabama police officer pointed out that Amber was allegedly seen at the National Peanut Festival in Dothan, Alabama, on Sunday, November 7. They noted that he was wearing a gray hoodie and jeans.

The Gaylor Area Regional Bureau in Michigan, enabled the number 989-732-5141 to receive any information about the whereabouts of minors, and they can also notify 911.

