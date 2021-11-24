The number of victims of Sunday’s hit on a Christmas parade in Waukesha (Wisconsin, USA) It increased to 6 dead and 62 injured, authorities announced Tuesday.

The death toll rose after the death of a child who had suffered injuries on Monday.

This was reported by Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper, during the first appearance of the suspect, Darrell Brooks, who appeared before a court in that suburb of Milwaukee.

Brooks was arrested by the police last Sunday, shortly after ramming a red SUV into the crowd for a Waukesha Christmas parade.

It is NOT an attack

Police ruled out on Monday that it was an attack, but the motivations for the event are not yet clear. The authorities only detailed that the detainee had been involved before being hit in a “domestic altercation” from which he fled.

The Prosecutor’s Office charged Brooks with five charges of homicide intentional in the first degree, and announced that he will soon add one more, after the death of the minor, a crime that is punishable in Wisconsin with life imprisonment.

At some point in the session, Brooks burst into tears when prosecutors described the events that occurred Sunday.

During the hearing, the commissioner of the court, Kevin Costello, assistant judge, set a bond of 5 million dollars, which he described as “extraordinarily high, although it is an extraordinary case.”

It was released Tuesday that Brooks was out on bail after hitting a woman with his car earlier this month.

According to court documents, it was imprisoned and released after paying $ 1,000 bail, after running over at a gas station last day 2 a woman who claimed that she was the mother of his son.

The Milwaukee county district attorney’s office regretted in a statement Tuesday that he was granted bail in the woman’s hit-and-run case and deemed it “inappropriate.”

Brooks has been in and out of jail for the past twenty years and has a criminal record in Wisconsin, Nevada, and Georgia.

According to CNN, he appears in Nevada criminal records as a sex offender, where in November 2006 he pleaded guilty to having had sex with a minor below the age of consent established in this state, which is 16 years.

